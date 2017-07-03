Crews working to clear derailed Amtrak train near Chambers Bay

Crews are working to clear the tracks near Chambers Bay on Monday morning, the day after an Amtrak passenger train derailed.
Heavy machinery and numerous workers clad in orange vests are blocking the two lanes of rails in Steilaccom as they work to removed the train cars. They got the locomotive upright shortly after 8 a.m.
Amtrak train 506 was carrying 267 passengers when it derailed just south of the Chambers Bay bridge. Four of the 15 cars derailed and there were no significant injuries, Battalion Chief Scott Adams of West Pierce Fire and Rescue said Sunday. He said no fuel spilled into the bay. Some of the lead cars carry as much as 1,800 gallons of fuel.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
