February 18, 2016 12:48 PM

If you’re a college student looking for an internship, we’d like to hear from you.

We're looking for smart, curiosity-driven self-starters who are interested in picking up professional experience in news, features or sports reporting, copy editing/page design, online or photography. Your school must provide academic credit for the experience. These positions are not paid.

Internships last about 6-10 weeks, depending on circumstances. We're flexible about scheduling, including the option of making it part-time, and we can work around your semester or quarter schedule. The application deadline for summer internships is Jan. 31, 2018. 

While the program is primarily designed for summers, we can accommodate internships year-round. Contact us if interested.

To apply, send a resume (including three references), a cover letter telling us a little about you and three to six samples of your published work. 

Email: sue.kidd@thenewstribune.com

Snail mail:

The News Tribune

Newsroom Internships

c/o Sue Kidd

1950 S. State St.

Tacoma, WA 98405

A previous internship is helpful, but not required. Reporting interns must have valid driver's licenses and reliable transportation. They must provide their own housing.

For more information, contact internship coordinator Sue Kidd.

