Newsroom internships

Highlights as Emmett Linton, Willie Thomas lead Lincoln past Spanaway Lake

Emmett Linton scored 20 points, including a dagger 3-pointer with 29 seconds remaining and Willie Thomas scored 17 of his game-high 21 points in the second half to lead No. 3 Lincoln to a 68-62 win over No. 8 Spanaway Lake on Wednesday, Jan. 3, to keep the Abes unbeaten. Linton and Thomas discussed the win afterward.