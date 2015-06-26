Contact Us

June 26, 2015 1:44 PM

General telephone inquiries

Main Office: (253) 597-8742

General office hours

Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Administration

TitleName/EmailWork Phone
Publisher & PresidentDavid A. Zeeck
david.zeeck@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8554
Vice President of Advertising & InteractiveJohn Dzaran
john.dzaran@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8487
Vice President of FinanceMark Lane
mark.lane@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8510
Northwest Regional VP of Human ResourcesJacquelyn Hoflich
jacquelyn.hoflich@thenewstribune.com		(253) 274-7344
Executive Editor/Senior Vice President for NewsKaren Peterson
karen.peterson@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8434

Finance

TitleName/EmailWork Phone
Vice President of FinanceMark Lane
mark.lane@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8510

Information Systems

TitleName/EmailWork Phone
Northwest Regional Support ManagerJerry Allen
jallen@mcclatchy.com		(253) 552-7056
Northwest Network AdministratorJon Johnson
jmjohnson@mcclatchy.com		(253) 274-7374

Advertising Administration

TitleName/EmailWork Phone
Vice President of Advertising & InteractiveJohn Dzaran
john.dzaran@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8487
Advertising Operations ManagerWanda Havard
wanda.havard@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8637

Majors

TitleName/EmailWork Phone
Multimedia Consultant Major AccountsBernie Fernandez
bernie.fernandez@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8504

Classifieds

TitleName/EmailWork Phone
Inside Sales RepresentativeAndrew Bacon
andrew.bacon@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8537
Obit Legal Sales RepresentativeLaura Bastin
laura.bastin@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8708
Inside Sales RepresentativeLee Burton
lee.burton@thenewstribune.com		(360) 754-7079
Inside Sales RepresentativeLaurie Herbert
laurie.herbert@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8539
Classifieds Sales ManagerMelissa Jenkins
melissa.jenkins@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8569
Telephone Sales RepresentativeColleen Rochefort
colleen.rochefort@thenewstribune.com		(253) 552-7067
Outside Sales RepresentativeErin Stargel
erin.stargel@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8596
Telephone Sales RepresentativeErica Wilkins
erica.wilkins@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8264

Retail

TitleName/EmailWork Phone
Outside Sales RepresentativeTom Allen
tom.allen@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8743
Business Development Account ExecutiveDeborah Boczar-Gehr
deborah.boczar@thenewstribune.com		(253) 552-7058
Outside Sales RepresentativeDana Eggleston
dana.eggleston@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8553
Digital SpecialistKaterina Kailey
katerina.kailey@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8634
Outside Sales RepresentativeDiane Stojakovich
diane.stojakovich@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8779
Business Development Account ExecutiveJulie Ann Davis
julieann.davis@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8618
Business Development Account ExecutiveRyan Preece
ryan.preece@thenewstribune.com		(253) 279-5013
Retail Sales ManagerRob White
rob.white@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8407

Digital Media

TitleName/EmailWork Phone
Direct Marketing Product ManagerKate Bare
kate.bare@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8624
Cars.com Lead SpecialistAllen Devlin
allen.devlin@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8624
Creative ProducerTodd Florence
todd.florence@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8269
Cars.com SpecialistMarc Pupo
marc.pupo@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8536
Business Development MangerJanet M Quinn
janet.quinn@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8770
Cars.com SpecialistJoan Watson
joan.watson@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8505
Cars.com Area ManagerJamee Hunt
jamee.hunt@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8513
Cars.com Area ManagerBarbara A. Caprio
barbara.caprio@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8507

The Peninsula Gateway

TitleName/EmailWork Phone
Account ExecutiveJennifer Davis
jennifer.davis@gateline.com		(253) 358-4132

Subscriber Services

TitleName/EmailWork Phone
Home Delivery ManagerKathy Chilson
kathy.chilson@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8723
Single Copy ManagerInho Short
inho.short@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8737

Senior Editors / Administration

TitleName/EmailWork Phone
Executive Editor/Senior Vice President for NewsKaren Peterson
karen.peterson@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8434
Managing EditorDale Phelps
dale.phelps@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8681
Budget AnalystAmy Gangstad
amy.gangstad@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8765

Local News

TitleName/EmailWork Phone
Team LeaderKim Bradford
kim.bradford@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8631
Team LeaderRandy McCarthy
randy.mccarthy@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8277
EducationDebbie Cafazzo
debbie.cafazzo@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8635
ColumnistMatt Driscoll
matt.driscoll@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8657
Puyallup, East Pierce CountyJohn Gillie
john.gillie@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8663
Cops, dayStacia Glenn
stacia.glenn@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8653
D.C. BureauRob Hotakainen
rhotakainen@mcclatchydc.com		(202) 383-0009
Pierce County courtsAlexis Krell
alexis.krell@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8268
CommutingAdam Lynn
adam.lynn@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8644
General assignmentDerrick Nunnally
derrick.nunnally@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8693
Cops, nightKenny Ocker
kenny.ocker@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8627
State governmentWalker Orenstein
walker.orensteinthenewstribune.com		(360) 786-1826
General assignmentSean Robinson
sean.robinson@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8486
City of TacomaCandice Ruud
candice.ruud@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8441
General assignmentCraig Sailor
craig.sailor@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8541
State governmentMelissa Santos
melissa.santos@thenewstribune.com		(360) 357-0209

Sports

TitleName/EmailWork Phone
Sports Team LeaderDarrin Beene
darrin.beene@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8656
Seahawks/NFLGregg Bell
gregg.bell@thenewstribune.com		 
ColumnistDave Boling
dave.boling@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8440
UW Football/BasketballChristian Caple
christian.caple@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8437
High School SportsTJ Cotterill
t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8677
Mariners/MLBBob Dutton
bob.dutton@thenewstribune.com		 
ColumnistJohn McGrath
john.mcgrath@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8641
General assignmentTodd Milles
todd.milles@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8442
Scoreboard EditorJonathan Smith
jonathan.smith@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8671

Opinion

TitleName/EmailWork Phone
Editorial Page EditorMatt Misterek
matt.misterek@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8472
Editorial writerKaren Irwin
karen.irwin@thenewstribune.com		(253) 552-7033

Business

TitleName/EmailWork Phone
Business Team LeaderDebbie Cockrell
debbie.cockrell@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8364
Business watchdogKate Martin
kate.martin@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8542

Features

TitleName/EmailWork Phone
Features Team LeaderJeff Mayor
jeff.mayor@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8640
Arts ReporterRosemary Ponnekanti
rosemary.ponnekanti@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8568
Food and Home & GardenSue Kidd
sue.kidd@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8270
Outdoor writerCraig Hill
craig.hill@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8497

Photo

TitleName/EmailWork Phone
Photo editorDavid Montesino
david.montesino@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8265
PhotographerPeter Haley
peter.haley@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8628
PhotographerDean Koepfler
dean.koepfler@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8636
PhotographerDrew Perine
drew.perine@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8649
PhotographerLui Kit Wong
lui.wong@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8659

Editing and Presentation

TitleName/EmailWork Phone
Assistant Managing Editor for VisualsDavid Montesino
david.montesino@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8265
Copy Desk Team LeaderLiz Wishaw
liz.wishaw@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8516
Copy Desk Assistant Team LeaderChad Scheer
cscheer@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8418
 Kirk Ericson
kirk.ericson@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8272
 Whitney Juckno
whitney.juckno@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8452
 Jim Kresse
jim.kresse@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8443
 Thomas Kyle-Milward
thomas.kyle-milward@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8261
 Mike Lang
michael.lang@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8460
 Bob McEwen
bob.mcewen@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8643
 Jim Peterson
jim.peterson@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8671
 Joe Scannella
joe.scannella@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8648
 Janice Smith
janice.smith@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8543
 Adam Thaler
adam.thaler@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8512

Art and Graphics

TitleName/EmailWork Phone
ArtistJessica Randklev
jessica.randklev@thenewstribune.com		(253) 552-7000 x6044

Editorial Assistants

TitleName/EmailWork Phone
Editorial Assitants Team LeaderMary Anderson
mary.anderson@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8673
Editorial AssistantTerri Bell
terri.bell@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8532

Online

TitleName/EmailWork Phone
Assistant Managing Editor for OnlineIan Swenson
ian.swenson@thenewstribune.com		(253) 274-7388
Online producerKate McEntee
kate.mcentee@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8524
Online producerTed Newman
ted.newman@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8447
Online producerKenny Via
kenny.via@thenewstribune.com		(253) 597-8651

The Peninsula Gateway

TitleName/EmailWork Phone
EditorTyler Hemstreet
tyler.hemstreet@gateline.com		(253) 358-4150
News reporterAndrea Haffly
andrea.haffly@gateline.com		(253) 358-4125
Sports editorJon Manley
jon.manley@gateline.com		(253) 358-4151

The Puyallup Herald

TitleName/EmailWork Phone
EditorTyler Hemstreet
tyler.hemstreet@puyallupherald.com		(253) 256-7041
News reporterAllison Needles
allison.needles@puyallupherald.com		(253) 256-7043
Sports editorKevin Manning
kevin.manning@puyallupherald.com		(253) 256-7042

