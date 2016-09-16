Events for the week ahead: Pioneer Days at Tacoma, Community Day at Lakewold Gardens, music, comedy and more

Saturday
Funny times four
Billed as the “Dream Team of Stand Up Comedy,” comedians Brad Upton, Kelsey Cook, Geoff Lott and Rodney Sherwood, several of whom are Northwest favorites, have been touring the country performing. Come tickle your funny bone when they take the stage in a 7:30 p.m. show Saturday at The Washington Center for Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $15-$28, plus a $3 ticket fee, and are available at 360-753-8586 or washingtoncenter.org.
Saturday
Play pioneer for a day
Experience pioneer life at the annual Pioneer Days Festival in Old Town Tacoma. Listen to music, storytelling, try hands-on demonstrations, compete in old-time games and races and enjoy a day of family fun. It is noon-4 p.m. Saturday at the Job Carr Cabin Museum, 2350 N. 30th St., Tacoma. Admission is pay-what-you-can. Go to tinyurl.com/hmrox7a for information.
Saturday
Kids day focuses on fun
Bring the family for Community Kids Day at Lakewold Gardens, 12317 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, Lakewood. The fun begins with arts and crafts, raffle drawings and a Passport Adventure for exploring the gardens. There will be learning stations hosted by local organizations with a focus on children’s activities. It is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, with admission of $1 per person or a donation of a coloring book or new box of Crayola crayons, to benefit Caring for Kids. Lakewood Ford and Valet Parking Systems will provide shuttle service. For information, call 253-584-4106 or go online to lakewoldgardens.org.
Sunday
Youth concert spotlights local talent
Discover the talent of local musicians when the Puget Sound Music for Youth Association performs in a 4:30 p.m. concert Sunday at The Swiss Pub, 1901 S. Jefferson Ave., Tacoma. The concert features Desidia, Western State, Sweet Clarity and A Street Blues, plus an open mic. There is a $5 cover at the door.
Thursday
Think, drink and ponder your politics
Join Humanities Washington at “Think & Drink” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The free community event will focus on “American Rage: Division and Anger in US Politics” with WSU professors Cornell Clayton and Travis Ridout. Thoughtful conversation will be moderated by KUOW’s Ross Reynolds. It is being held at Engine House No. 9, 611 N. Pine St., Tacoma. Admittance is on a first-come, first-served basis, registering online expedites the ticketing process. Go to broadwaycenter.org for information.
Sunday
Get up close to a creepy crawly
Bug out as thousands of specimens, dead and alive, fly, buzz, or crawl to the Burke Museum for its annual Bug Blast. Get eye-to-eye with giant walking sticks, examine bugs of all kinds from the Burke’s collections, try buggy snacks, and more fun activities. It is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at the Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture, 17th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 45th Street, Seattle. The event in included in museum admission: $10 general, $8 seniors, $7.50 students and youths 5-18 years old. For more information, go to burkemuseum.org.
Saturday
Blink 182 comes to KeyArena
Emerging from the Southern California punk scene in the early 1990s, Blink 182 recently released it seventh studio album, “California” in July. They will perform in a 7 p.m. concert Saturday at KeyArena, Seattle. Tickets are $25-$84 and are available through Ticketmaster.
Saturday
Mu plays dream pop in Tacoma
Hailing from Vancouver, British Columbia, the duo Mu — Francisca Belcourt and Brittney Rand — bring their distinct electronic, experimental dream pop music to the stage. Having released the singles “Debauchery” and “Vampire,” the group is on a West Coast tour. See them and Fringe Class and Sleepcensors at Bob’s World Famous Java Jive, 2102 South Tacoma Way, Tacoma. Doors open at 8 p.m., cover is $5 for the 21-and-older show.
Comments