Things to do: Bug Blast at Burke Museum in Seattle, Tangoheart milonga in Tacoma and the fair

Sunday
Bug Blast Annual all-ages event. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture, 17th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 45th Street, Seattle. Included with museum admission. 206-616-3962, burkemuseum.org
Washington State Fair: Fiestas Patrias concert featuring Voz De Mando, Proyecto X and Mariachi Divas, 5 p.m. in the Grand Stand, $15-$30 included fair admission.
▪ Giant pumpkin carving, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in the Planting Patch, free
▪ Street Beat Parkour Percussion, noon, 3 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Fountain Plaza Stage, free.
▪ Mariachi Divas, noon and 2:15 p.m. Coca-Cola Stage, free.
▪ Hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7.50-12:50, thefair.com
Tangoheart Quintet Argentine tango milonga dancing. 5-8 p.m. Cultura Event Center, 5602 S. Washington St., Tacoma. $15. 253-222-0105, tangointacoma.com
Diary Disclosure #6 Hear adult Olympians read from their embarrassing adolescent writings, a 21-and-older event. Proceeds go to Planned Parenthood’s Teen Council. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Obsidian, 414 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. $7. tinyurl.com/jsusef5
