Sail the high seas, or at least Puget Sound, aboard Adventuress

The public will have the chance this weekend to tour and sail the waters of Puget Sound aboard the historic schooner Adventuress. The historic schooner will visit Foss Waterway Seaport Friday (Sept. 30)-Sunday.
A National Historic Landmark, the 133-foot Adventuress is in her 103rd season of sailing season. The Adventuress is one of only two National Historic Landmark sailing ships still sailing the West Coast. Earlier this year, she was named Puget Sound’s official environmental tall ship by the governor.
Owned and operated by nonprofit Sound Experience, the ship’s mission is to educate, inspire and empower the community to make a difference for the future of the marine environment, said Sound Experience Executive Director Catherine Collins.
“The schooner Adventuress gives visitors the opportunity to reconnect with the Tacoma waterfront, Puget Sound and the maritime history of our region,” said Foss Waterway Seaport Executive Director Wesley A. Wenhardt.
Here is the ship’s schedule for its Tacoma visit:
Friday: Dockside tours from noon-5 p.m.
Saturday: There will be no tours, but the schooner may be viewed from the docks
Sunday: Tours from noon-2 p.m. The sailing trip will begin at 3 p.m. All ages are welcome, and no sailing experience is required. During the three-hour trip, participants can help raise the sails, take a turn at the helm, and learn more about emerging issues in Puget Sound.
Looking ahead: The schooner’s visit is a precursor of the 2017 Festival of Sail, the tall ship event coming to Tacoma June 15-18.
Admission: Entry to the ship is free for all visitors with paid admission to the Foss Waterway Seaport. Museum admission is free for seaport members; $10 for adults; $8 for children (5 and older), students, military and seniors (62 and older); $25 for a family pass go for up to two adults and four children.
The cost of joining one of the sailing trips is $65 for adult, $35 for those 17 and younger and free for Sound Experience members.
Museum hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, and noon-4 p.m. Sundays.
Information: fosswaterwayseaport.org. To register for the public sails, go to soundexp.org or call 360-379-0438, Ext. 1.
Jeffrey P. Mayor: 253-597-8640
