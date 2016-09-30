Events for the week ahead: Def Leppard at Tacoma Dome, Tacoma fall RV show, Green Day volunteering and more

Thursday — Oct. 9
RV show returns
Check out what’s new in RVs when local dealers roll out new models and vendors show off accessories at the annual Tacoma Fall RV Show, opening Thursday at the Tacoma Dome. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Oct. 8 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 9. Tickets are $12, $6 with military ID, and discount coupons available online. Go to bit.ly/2d1voP4.
Saturday
How the web happened
The latest documentary film from director Werner Herzog, “Lo and Behold: Reveries of the Connected World,” will be shown Tuesday at the Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. The film follows the growth of the virtual world from its origins to its role in every day life today. 1:40 and 6:45 p.m. For more details, go to grandcinema.org.
Saturday
Green Day in Tacoma
Join in the volunteer effort at Metro Parks Tacoma’s Green Day. Get involved in keeping Tacoma green, clean and habitat-friendly at any of 10 sites across the city. From planting trees and cleaning waterfront areas to working at your local park. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Make it a family event. Go to bit.ly/2cYadu9 for locations and how to sign up.
Saturday
Def Leppard rocks T-Dome
British heavy metal band Def Leppard will perform in Tacoma Saturday as part of the final leg of its 2016 tour that was stopping in 55 cities. Also performing that night will be REO Speedwagon and Tesla. The concert is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St., Tacoma. Tickets range from $29.50-$125 and are available through Ticketmaster.
Saturday
‘Razzle, Dazzle, Gin & Jazz’
Help support the Harbor History Museum and its operational and programming programs at the 15th annual History Rocks gala at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. With a theme of “Razzle, Dazzle, Gin & Jazz,” come decked out in 1920s glitz for a night music, dining, auctions and fun. It’s all happening at the Tacoma Narrows Aviation Hangar, Tacoma Narrows Airport, 1110 26th Ave. NW. Tickets are $100-$125. Information at harborhistorymusuem.org.
Saturday — Sunday
Oysters and 99 other menu items
OysterFest, hosted by the Shelton Skookum Rotary Club Foundation, brings together oysters, wines, microbrews and music for a weekend of fun. The event is home to the West Coast Oyster Shucking Championships and features cook-offs, exhibits and a food pavilion with nearly 100 items on the menu. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at the Port of Shelton, 21 W. Sanderson Way, Shelton. $5, oysterfest.org.
Wednesday
Lunch and learn at TAM
Learn about what’s happening and exhibiting at the Tacoma Art Museum at its Lunch and Learn Talks series. Bring your own lunch or order from the TAM Cafe and join artists, curators, museum staff and local exports for in-depth information on an exhibit on display. The free event is noon Wednesday at the museum, 1701 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. For information, call 253-272-4258 or go to tacomaartmuseum.org.
Saturday
Bruce Campbell’s fan-boy show
Based on the stuff of Comic Con, sci-fi, horror, fantasy and superheroes, the fast-paced live game show, Bruce Campbell’s Last Fan Standing is coming to The Moore Theatre, 1932 Second St., Seattle. The interactive trivia game is a quest for audience members to show off their knowledge. Come out for the 8 p.m. show Saturday. Tickets are $27-$97 and are available at 877-745-3000 or stgpresents.org.
