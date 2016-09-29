Things to do: Night Pier Peer in Gig Harbor, book talk, documentary film showing in Tacoma and more

Saturday
Pier Into the Night Featuring a Live Dive Naturalists and experienced volunteers answer questions and interpret what you see on the screen. 7-9 p.m.. Skansie Brothers Park, 3211 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor. Free. 253-514-0187, harborwildwatch.org
Tales of the Barnacle Book celebrate “Tales of the Barnacle” new book by G. D. Haverland. 2 p.m. King’s Book, 218 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma. 253-272-8801
“Lo and Behold: Reveries of the Connected World,” will be shown Tuesday at the Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. The film follows the growth of the virtual world from its origins to its role in every day life today. 1:40 and 6:45 p.m. For more details, go to grandcinema.org.
Saturday — Sunday
OysterFest, hosted by the Shelton Skookum Rotary Club Foundation, brings together oysters, wines, microbrews and music for a weekend of fun. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at the Port of Shelton, 21 W. Sanderson Way, Shelton. $5, oysterfest.org.
Sunday
Public Sail aboard the schooner Adventuress No sailing experience is required. 3 p.m. . Foss Waterway Seaport, 705 Dock St., Tacoma. $65/adult and $35/youth (under 18) soundexp.org, 360-379-0438
manderson@thenewstribune.com
Comments