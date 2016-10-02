Entertainment

Things to do: Steilacoom apple squeeze, blessing of the animals in Tacoma, hunger walk and more

By Mary Anderson

Sunday

Steilacoom Apple Squeeze Family event with cider pressing, street fair, music, apple-themed food and children’s activities. Sponsored by the Steilacoom Historical Museum. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Downtown Steilacoom, Lafayette and Wilkes. Fee for pressing, fair free. 253-584-4133 steilacoomhistorical.org

Blessing of the Animals and Feast of St. Francis All are welcome to bring their pet, a photo of their pet or children may bring a stuffed animal symbolizing their love of animals. Worship services at 8 and 10 a.m. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 7410 S. 12th St., Tacoma. 253-564-4402, saintandrewstacoma.org

Pierce County Hunger Walk Noon-4 p.m. Fort Steilacoom Park, 8714 87th Ave. SW, Lakewood. $15 each team member and $25 for individuals walkers. 253-426-1507, associatedministries.org/hungerwalk2016

Japanese Kite Making Workshop With artist Greg Kono, construct a coffee-filter kite using shibori dyeing techniques. No experience is necessary and all materials will be provided. 1-3:30 p.m. White River Valley Museum, 918 H St. SE, Auburn. $20., registration required. 253-288-7439, wrvmuseum.org/kite_workshop.html

