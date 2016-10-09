Things to do: Tacoma Art Museum free festival, Morse Wildlife Preserve open trails, workshops, jazz and more

Sunday
Fusion Fest Free Community Festival Explore and celebrate the new Rebecca and Jack Benaroya Collection, flameworking demonstrations, create your own digital art collection, listen to live music. Noon-4 p.m. Tacoma Art Museum, 1701 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. Free. 253-272-4258, tacomaartmuseum.org
Morse Wildlife Preserve Open Trails Registration not required — call for directions. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Morse Wildlife Preserve, 25415 70th Ave. E. Graham. Free. 253-565-9278 tahomaaudubon.org/morsewildlifepreserve
Your Life, Your Choices End-of-Life planning seminar 2-4 p.m. Calvary Lutheran Church, 2415 S 320th St., Federal Way. Free. 253-839-0344. Register at calvaryfw.org/your-life-your-choices
Jazz LIVE at Marine View Featuring The Danny Green Trio, 5 p.m. Marine View Presbyterian Church, 8469 Eastside Drive NE, Tacoma. Admission free to all ages. 253-229-9206, marineviewpc.org
Old Goat Farm Last Seasonal Garden Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The Old Goat Farm, 20021 Orting Kapowsin Highway E., Graham. Free. 360-893-1261, oldgoatfarm.com
manderson@thenewstribune.com
Comments