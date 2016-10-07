Events for the week ahead: Meeker cider squeeze, heart and stroke walk in Tacoma, music, comedy and more

Tuesday
Maroon tunes
Becoming Maroon 5 in 2001, the Grammy Award-winning band has released hits including “Moves like Jagger,” “One More Night” and “Animal.” Currently on its North American tour, supporting acts include Tove Lo, R. City and Phases. See them live in a 7:30 p.m. performance Tuesday at KeyArena, Seattle. Tickets start at $46 through Ticketmaster.
Friday (Oct. 7) — Oct. 30
Windmill tilter
The classic story of Don Quixote comes alive in a new production of “Man of La Mancha” opening Friday (Oct. 7) and runs through Oct. 30. Featuring classic songs including “The Impossible Dream,” the multi-Tony Award-winning musical is at 5th Avenue Theatre, 1308 Fifth Ave., Seattle. Tickets start at $41 and available at 5thavenue.org.
Saturday
Walk for heart awareness
Join the American Heart Association at its annual South Sound Heart & Stroke Walk at Cheney Stadium, 2502 S. Tyler St., Tacoma. In an effort to bring awareness to heart disease and stroke survivors, this community walk raises money to continue work in battling the disease. It will be 8 a.m.-noon Saturday and donations will be accepted. For more information, go to tinyurl.com/heart-stroke-walk.
Saturday
Folk singer Jaspar Lepak in Olalla
Seattle folk singer-songwriter Jaspar Lepak will perform Saturday in Olalla’s Mostly Monthly Concert Series, accompanied by her husband Kale. The evening begins with a potluck meal at 6 p.m. and the concert at 7 p.m., at the Olalla Community Hall, 12970 Olalla Valley Road. Suggested donation is $15-$20. For information, contact 253-437-0078 or olallahouse.org.
Tuesday
Percussion bash
The Classical Tuesdays in Old Town concert series is in full swing for the new season with concerts every month through February. October’s concert, 7 p.m. Tuesday, will feature the Loop 2.4.3, a percussion ensemble and project of New York City composer-performer Thomas Kozumplik. Come out to the Slavonian Hall, 2305 N. 30th St., Tacoma, for the free concert. Information on upcoming concerts at classicaltuesdays.blogspot.com.
Friday (Oct. 7)
Standout standup
Having performed standup comedy for more than 30 years, Emo Philips is known for his confused, childlike delivery with great timing. Aside from his long comedy career, he has been featured in acting roles on show including “Miami Vice,” and “The Weird Al Show. He will be performing in a special performance at the Tacoma Comedy Club, 933 Market St., Tacoma. Show times are 8 (18 and older) and 10:30 p.m. (21 and older) Friday (Oct. 7) with tickets at $20. Go to tacomacomedyclub.com for more information.
Saturday
Watch others golf with their feet
With a relatively young history, FootGolf has been tied back to 2008 in the Netherlands and has grown to include the American FootGolf League formed in 2011. Played on a golf course with a soccer ball and, of course, larger holes, the game has gained popularity throughout the United States. The Northwest Regional Championship starts at 2 p.m. Saturday at Meadow Park Golf Course, 7108 Lakewood Drive W., Tacoma. More information at metroparkstacoma.org.
Saturday
Seize the squeeze
Join in some old-fashioned fun at the annual Meeker Mansion Cider Squeeze this weekend. Enjoy music, get a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch, sample apple-themed food and squeeze some apples (purchased at the mansion) into cider at this community event 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the mansion, 312 Spring St., Puyallup. Tours of the mansion are $2-$4. For more information, go to meekermansion.org.
Comments