Things to do: Buddhist temple fall bazaar, reptile and exotic animal expo in Puyallup, music, history and more

Sunday
White River Buddhist Temple Fall Bazaar featuring sushi, teriyaki chicken, rice curry and more. Dine in or take out. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. White River Buddhist Temple, 3625 Auburn Way N., Auburn. 253-833-1442, wrbt.org
Seattle Reptile and Exotic Animal Expo 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. thefair.com
100 Years of Fort Lewis . Alan Archambault will discuss how the Army has had an important influence on the history of Pierce County, the region and ultimately the world. 2 p.m. Historic Fort Steilacoom, 9601 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood. Free, donations accepted. 253-582-5838, historicfortsteilacoom.org
Classical Sundays 3 p.m. Sundays. Oct. 16: Jinshil Yi, piano. Open donation. Antique Sandwich Company, 5102 N. Pearl St., Tacoma. 253-565-4458
Through Oct. 23
Fall Foliage Festival & Plant Sale Celebrate the fall season with free admission to the weeklong Foliage Festival and Plant Sale. The festival features speakers, demonstrations and daily tours of the RSBG’s fall color and the Pacific Bonsai Museum. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden, 2525 S. 336th St., Federal Way. Free admission. 253-838-4646. rhodygarden.org
