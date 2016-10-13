Events for the week ahead: Live radio show in Lakewood, conservatory pumpkin patch, Celtic faire, Sherlock exhibit and more

Saturday —Sunday
Do you Zoo Boo?
Have the kids take a dress rehearsal for Halloween putting on their best costumes for the annual Zoo Boo this weekend at the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Point Defiance Park. Join in themed activities including watching animals enjoy special pumpkin treats and see creative jack-o-lanterns designed by zoo keepers. Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and is included in zoo admission. Go to pdza.org for more information.
Friday (Oct. 14) — Sunday
We take you now...
Step back in time when the radio was king at the annual “Live Radio Show: The Day the Earth Stood Still” at the Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., Lakewood. The show is a re-creation of a 1940s radio broadcast complete with live special effects. It opens with an episode of the iconic radio show “Lights Out” plus a segment of the classic “X Minus One” radio show. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Friday (Oct. 14) and Saturday plus a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday. Tickets are $25 and available at lakewoodplayhouse.org.
Saturday — Jan. 8
Elementary, Watson
Become a master sleuth at the “International Exhibition of Sherlock Holmes” opening at the Pacific Science Center in Seattle. Explore and learn how Holmes, a scientific expert ahead of his time, used observation and clues to solve crimes. Delve into the world of Holmes’ London to solve a crime using his techniques in this exhibit. It will be on display through Jan. 8. To learn more, go to bit.ly/2duDv1D.
Tuesdays — Sundays through Nov. 1
Photograph a patch of pumpkins
Take in the fanciful exhibit of chrysanthemums and pumpkins while discovering the beauty of Tacoma’s W. W. Seymour Conservatory in Wright Park. It’s a fun indoor photo opportunity for the family with a colorful background in the Conservatory Pumpkin Patch. It is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays through Nov. 1. A $3 donation is requested. For more information, go to metroparks.org
Sunday
Buddhist bazaar
It’s time for great sushi, teriyaki chicken and more traditional favorites at the annual White River Buddhist Temple Fall Bazaar. There will also be edamame bowls, mochi, manju, plus a bake sale from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at the temple, 3625 Auburn Way N., Auburn. Dine in or take out. To find out more, call 253-833-1422 or go to wrbt.org.
Saturday
Board the art bus
Get an up-close experience with local artists at the annual Art Bus Studio Tour in Tacoma. In cooperation with the Tacoma Arts Commission, local artists and studios open their doors to the public for exploration and art demonstrations. The tour starts from Downtown Tacoma’s nightlife district at 805 Pacific Ave. at 11 a.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20 and include lunch and gift bag. To register, go to duchessofdowntown.com.
Thursday — Oct. 23
Put a bow on it
In its 34th year, the Tacoma Holiday Food and Gift Festival kicks off Thursday at the Tacoma Dome. It’s four days (Thursday-Oct. 23) of shopping, entertainment, cooking demonstrations and new this year “Artists In Action Village” featuring demonstrations and interaction with artists. Hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Oct. 22 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 23. Admission is $14.50 and gets you in all four days of the show with a hand stamp. Children 12 and younger are free. To find out more, go to holidaygiftshows.com.
Saturday
Celtic hooley
Get into everything Celtic with traditional dancers, music, crafts, gifts, high tea and children’s activities at the annual Celtic Faire at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 7410 S. 12th St., Tacoma. It is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 8-10 a.m. Sunday with a worship service featuring bagpipes and Celtic music. It is free for the family. 253-564-4402, saintandrewstacoma.org.
Comments