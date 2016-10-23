Things to do: Photojournalist talk in Seattle, “Inherit the Wind” film screening in Tacoma, Haunted Theatre and more happenings

Sunday-Tuesday
National Geographic Live “A Photographer’s Life of Love and War” with photojournalist Lynsey Addario who will chronicle her work at 2 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle. Tickets are $26-$46 and available online at seattlesymphony.org.
Sunday
Film Focus: “Inherit the Wind” starring Spencer Tracy will be shown at Theatre on the Square, 905 Broadway, Tacoma. 3 p.m., tickets are $12. Go to broadwaycenter.org to get yours
Haunted Theatre: Backstage Tour and Eerie Dances hosted by Tacoma City Ballet, family-oriented. 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 29, 30. The Merlino Art Center, 508 Sixth Ave., No. 10, Tacoma. $10. brownpapertickets.com, 253-272-4219.
“Dracula” Bram Stoker’s classic novel comes to life just in time for Halloween. 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 6. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. $24; $22 students, seniors and military; $20 12 and under. tacomalittletheatre.com
Maia Santell and House Blend playing at 7 p.m., The Spar 2121 N. 30th St., Tacoma, 253-627-8215
manderson@thenewstribune.com
Comments