Events for the week ahead: Comedian Craig Ferguson, Truck and Tractor Day, book arts festival, Black Cat Run and more

Saturday
Fun run on Five Mile Drive
The only fun run held on Five Mile Drive at Point Defiance Park after dark, the Black Cat Fun Run is a change for family-friendly spooky fun. Wear your best costume adorned with reflective or lighted gear, bring glow sticks, headlamps and decorated strollers to add to the fun and help illuminate the evening. Enjoy music and a 21-and-over beer garden. Registration is $30 for the 7 p.m. run Saturday. Go to metroparks.org/black-cat for more information.
Thursday — Oct. 28
Catch up with TV host/comedian Ferguson
Writer, actor, TV host and comedian Craig Ferguson will be in Tacoma Thursday. He will bring his “The New Deal” standup comedy tour to the Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma, for an all-ages 7:30 p.m. show. Tickets are $19-$69 at broadwaycenter.org. He also performs at 8 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Snoqualmie Casino ballroom for a 21 and older crowd. Tickets are $25-$65 at bit.ly/2dqRHrJ.
Saturday
Paper and books
Celebrate everything books, paper and more at the annual Paper Trails Book Arts Festival at King’s Books, 218 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma. There will be hand-made and hand-embellished papers, fine calligraphy, art books, letterpress items, origami, and imaginative paper designs to peruse. A make-and-take table offers hands-on projects for adults and kids. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. More information at kingsbookstore.com.
Saturday
Climb a truck, pick a pumpkin
Explore and discover the world of big trucks and tractors at the Lakewood Annual Truck and Tractor Day. Kids can climb on dozens of giant trucks and tractors, sit in the drivers seat and even honk the horn. Hayrides, pumpkin decorating and hands-on pumpkin launching. The event is from noon-3 p.m. Saturday at Fort Steilacoom Park, 8714 87th Ave. SW, Lakewood, and is free.
Wednesday — Thursday
Live, improvised
It’s John Cleese and Eric Idle in the “Together Again At Last ... For the Very First Time,” a live improvised show of storytelling, music, and comedy. The duo will be coming to the Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle, for two shows at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Tickets are $59.50-$99.50 at 877-745-3000 or stgpresents.org.
Sunday
Spencer Tracy returns
A part of the Film Focus series at the Broadway Center for Performing Arts, the classic film, “Inherit the Wind” starring Spencer Tracy will be shown at Theatre on the Square, 905 Broadway, Tacoma. The film is based on the true story of the 1925 court battle over teaching evolution in schools. 3 p.m. Sunday, $12. Go to broadwaycenter.org.
Saturday
Open EnviroHouse for anniversary
Celebrating 10 years, the Tacoma EnviroHouse will host an open house from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. There will be hourly guided tours, snacks, mascot “Scoopy Doo,” raffles and prizes. Also check out the Photovoice art exhibit that features works by community members highlighting the importance of the Puyallup River watershed through photographs and stories. EnviroHouse is at 3510 S. Mullen St., Tacoma. Go to cityoftacoma.org/envirohouse.
Saturday — Sunday
Carvers’ delight
Discover the beauty and talent of wood carving at the annual Artistry in Wood Show and Sale this weekend at Waller Road Grange, 2708 64th St. E., Tacoma. It will feature a juried carving gallery, demonstrations, raffles, carving sales, tools, books and more. James Collins is the featured artist for the two-day show. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7 and is good for both days. Go to woodcarvers.org.
Sunday — Tuesday
Photos of love, war
As part of the National Geographic Live series, photojournalist Lynsey Addario presents “A Photographer’s Life of Love and War.” Addario has built a career on capturing powerful images in dangerous environments around the works resulting in a Pulitzer Prize. She will chronicle her work in this show at 2 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle. Tickets are $26-$46 at seattlesymphony.org.
Comments