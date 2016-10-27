Things to do: Comedy with Craig Ferguson in Tacoma, book talk at King’s Books, singles dance and more

Thursday
Craig Ferguson 7:30 p.m. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $19-$69. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
“Exceptional Mountains: A Cultural History of the Pacific Northwest Volcanos” new book by O. Alan Weltzein talk at 7 p.m. event at King’s Books, 218 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma. Free. 253-272-8801.
Thursday Night Single Dance with live band, also dance lesson available for additional $10. 6:30-11 p.m. Allenmore Golf and Events Center, 2125 S. Cedar St., Tacoma. $10. tinyurl.com/singles-dance
Friday
Murder Mystery Dinner: “The Ungrateful Dead” includes dinner and a fun interactive mystery with a cast of actors trying to figure out “who-dun-it.” 6:30 p.m. at the Environmental Services Building at Chambers Bay, 9850 64th St. W, University Place. Tickets are $59 and available by calling 253-798-4141.
University of Washington Tacoma is hosting Art Slam Slide, a series of 2-minute performances and slide shows. 7-9 p.m., will include an exhibition of student and faculty work, plus drop-in art workshops. The free public event is at 1913 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. For information, call 253-692-4450.
