Events for the week ahead: Russian Ballet, Sir Mix-A-Lot’s Halloween party, local theater, fall garden tour and more

Friday (Oct. 28)
‘Beauty’ ballet
“The Sleeping Beauty,” featuring majestic sets and Renaissance-inspired costumes presented by the Russian Grand Ballet is coming to the Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma, for a 7:30 p.m. performance Friday (Oct. 28). Tickets are $49-$89 and available at 253-591-5894 or broadwaycenter.org.
Saturday
Listen to native stories
Hear stories told by Toby Joseph Sr., a member of the Northwest Indian Storytellers Association. Visitors can make a craft to tell their own family’s story and take part in a potlach-style giveaway of Native American books. Pizza snacks will be provided. The free event will be from 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Sumner branch of the Pierce County Library, 1116 Fryar Ave., Sumner. 253-548-3306.
Saturday
Climb a truck,
pick a pumpkin
Explore and discover the world of big trucks and tractors at the Lakewood Annual Truck and Tractor Day. Kids can climb on dozens of giant trucks and tractors, sit in the drivers seat and even honk the horn. Hayrides, pumpkin decorating and hands-on pumpkin launching. The event is from noon-3 p.m. Saturday at Fort Steilacoom Park, 8714 87th Ave. SW, Lakewood, and is free.
Friday (Oct. 28) — Nov. 6
‘Godspell’ at St. Luke’s
The first major musical theater offering from Grammy and Academy Award-winner Stephen Schwartz, “Godspell” features favorite songs including “Day by Day,” “All Good Gifts” and “By My Side.” The St. Luke’s Theatre Company takes on the classic musical, opening Friday (Oct. 28). Come out to St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 515 S. 312th St., Federal Way, for performances through Nov. 6. Tickets are $12. For showtimes and to purchase tickets, go to sltcompany.org/godspell.
Friday (Oct. 28)
Harvest fling
The STAR Center is celebrating fall with its Harvest Fest from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Friday (Oct. 28). The free event includes pumpkin-themed crafts, costume contests, a haunted house, food trucks and a showing of “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” The center is at 3873 S. 66th St., Tacoma. For more information, call 253-404-3939 or go to metroparkstacoma.org.
Saturday
See your true colors
The weather has changed and so has the landscape with changing colors and falling leaves. Explore four private gardens at the Fall Color Tour in the South Hill, Puyallup and Graham areas. The gardens are bursting with vibrant colors, plants and more. It is noon-4 p.m. Saturday and admission is $5 at each garden. For information, contact Chase Garden at 360-893-6739 or chasegarden.org.
Friday (Oct. 28)
Actor tells woodshop adventures
You may know Nick Offerman as the funny man in “Parks and Recreation” as well as “Will & Grace,” “The King of Queens” and “George Lopez.” When he’s not performing, he is a professional carpenter at Offerman Woodshop in Los Angeles. With the release of a third book, “Good Clean Fun: Misadventures in Sawdust at Offerman Woodshop,” he will be appearing on stage at Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle. See him at 7:30 p.m. Friday (Oct. 28). Go to seattlesymphony.org.
Saturday
Sir Mix-A-Lot to host Halloween party
Seattle’s iconic rapper known for the mega-hit “Baby Got Back,” Sir Mix-A-Lot will be headlining a Halloween party at the Temple Theater, 47 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma. Come out to see him plus Power Laces, Pink Bead and the Staxx Brothers in an 8 p.m. 21-and-over show Saturday. Tickets are $20 in advance. Go to ticketf.ly/2eWtj2o for information.
