Things to do: Fall garden tour, DIYFest, pumpkin chomp and stomp at NW Trek and more happenings

Saturday
Fall Color Tour Explore four private gardens at the in South Hill, Puyallup and Graham. Noon-4 p.m.; $5 for each garden. For more information, contact Chase Garden at 360-893-6739 or online at chasegarden.org.
DIYFest offers hands-on learning. 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Pierce College Puyallup, 1601 39th Ave. SE, Puyallup. Free. Donations of nonperishable foods accepted. tinyurl.com/Pierce-DIYFest.
Seattle Rock Orchestra: David Bowie 7:30 p.m., Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $19-$49. 253-591-5894.
Ann Crawford How to Find Your Revolutionary War Patriot 10 a.m.-noon, Heritage Quest Research Library, 1007 Main St. Sumner. $15. 253-863-1806, hqrl.com.
Saturday-Sunday
Pumpkin Chomp and Stomp Watch animals around the park interact with pumpkin treats. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29-30. Northwest Trek Wildlife Park, 11610 Trek Drive E., Eatonville. Included in admission. 360-832-6117, nwtrek.org.
“Sister’s Back to School Catechism: The Holy Ghost and Other Terrifying Tales” 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Theatre on the Square, 915 Broadway, Tacoma. $19-$44. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org.
