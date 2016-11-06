Entertainment

Things to do: Annual Dia de los Muertos celebration at TAM, Puyallup Veterans Day program, music and more happenings

Sunday

Annual Dia de los Muertos Free community festival, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tacoma Art Museum, 1701 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. Free. 253-272-4258, tacomaartmuseum.org

Simon Calcavecchia Author of the new picture book “Stuck in the Mud.” Noon-4 p.m., King’s Books, 218 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma. Free. 253-272-8801, kingsbookstore.com

Puyallup Veterans Day Program with Congressman Denny Heck and the Puyallup Valley Community Band. 1-2:15 p.m., Pioneer Park Pavilion, 330 S. Meridian, Puyallup. Free. 360-893-8022

Military Memorabilia and Collectibles Exhibit A special exhibition of military artifacts, uniforms and collectibles from World War I through the Vietnam era as part of Puyallup’s Veterans Day observance. Noon-3 p.m., Pioneer Park Pavilion, 330 S. Meridian, Puyallup. Free. 360-893-8022

Classical Sundays 3 p.m. Brass Unlimited. Open donation. Antique Sandwich Co., 5102 N. Pearl St., Tacoma. 253-565-4458

Chamber Music Concert Coni Liljengren, pianist, David Salge, clarinetist and Lia Wax, flutist, 4 p.m., Agnus Dei Lutheran Church, 10511 Peacock Hill Ave, Gig Harbor. Open donation. 253-509-0195

