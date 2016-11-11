Events for the week ahead: Great Train Expo, Zine Symposium in Tacoma, jazz concert and more happenings

Saturday-Sunday
Model train show
For all you model train lovers, make plans to take in the Great Train Expo this weekend at the Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. The national traveling show features 200-500 tables of train dealers offering hobby tools and other accessory items. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $9 adults and kids 12 and younger are free. For information, go to trainshow.com/puyallup.
Saturday
Hip-hop one-stop
The musical duo Flosstradamus is bringing its “Hi Def Youth Tour” to the Tacoma Dome. Known for its hip-hop, trap and EDM style, the two — J2K and Autobot — will also bring special guests SNAILS, Towkio and Gent & Jawns to the 18-and-older-only concert at 6 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $45 through Ticketmaster.
Saturday
Zine scene
Meet local book, art and comic lovers at the annual Destiny City Zine Symposium from 2-6 p.m. Saturday. Hosted by King’s Books, 218 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma, and Destiny City Comics, local artists and collectors will be on hand to show, share and sell their wares. Among those expected to be on hand are R.R. Anderson, Brandon Lehmann, Colleen Frakes and Troy’s Work Table. Admission is free. For more information, go to kingsbookstore.com.
Monday
Ixcanul, the film
Join Habitat for Humanity at the Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma, for its Film Series presentation of “Ixcanul.” The special screening is at 6 p.m. Monday. The Mayan-language film tells the story of a young Guatemalan woman thinking of coming to America, but has her plans changed after a shocking turn of events. The film will be followed by a short panel discussion on the film, as well as ways the community can join in supporting housing and health access in Guatemala. Admission is free, a $10 donation is requested. To reserve a seat, go to brownpapertickets.com or contact Kat Sommers at 253-627-8656, Ext. 129.
Sunday
Hammond heroes
Labeled as the “Gentleman of Jazz,” Mel Brown and his B-3 Organ Group will perform at the Jazz LIVE concert series at Marine View Presbyterian Church, 8469 Eastside Drive NE, Tacoma. Brown’s career spans more than 50 years during which he has worked with the likes of Smokey Robinson, The Temptations and Diana Ross. Come out for the free, all-ages concert at 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 253-229-9206.
Tuesday
Meet Dorothy
Meet columnist Dorothy Wilhelm when she comes to the Center at Norpoint, 4818 Nassau Ave. NE, Tacoma. She will be sharing her insights in using humor to get through life’s daily challenges. Her wealth of life experiences, including raising six kids, fighting cancer and starting her own business, makes for a fun and informative evening. The event is 11 a.m. Tuesday and admission is free. Call 253-404-3900 for reservations.
Tuesday
Keillor in Seattle
Billed as one of the most prolific American storytellers, Garrison Keillor is best known for the live radio variety show he hosted until this year, “A Prairie Home Companion.” The writer, columnist and humorist brings his wit to the stage in a 7:30 p.m. show Tuesday at The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. Tickets are $45-$65 800-745-3000 or stgpresents.org.
Wednesday
Celtic hooley
Bringing a new live show, “Legacy,” that celebrates the influence of Irish and other Celtic music, Celtic Thunder comes to The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. The show is billed as lively and fast-paced with upbeat songs. It will be 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Get your tickets, $41.25-$71.25, at 800-745-3000 or stgpresents.org.
