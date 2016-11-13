Things to do: Jazz Live concert, Anthony Bourdain, local theater and more

Sunday
Mel Brown and his B-3 Organ Group at the Jazz LIVE concert series, Marine View Presbyterian Church, 8469 Eastside Drive NE, Tacoma. Brown’s career spans more than 50 years, during which he has worked with the likes of Smokey Robinson, The Temptations and Diana Ross. Come out for the free, all ages, concert at 5 p.m. For more information call 253-229-9206.
Anthony Bourdain Author of the bestselling “Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly.” 7 p.m., The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $51.25-$121.25. stgpresents.org.
“The Wizard of Oz” Final show, 2 p.m. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. SW, Lakewood. $15. 253-588-0042, lakewoodplayhouse.org.
The Vienna Boys Choir 3 p.m., Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $19-$69. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org.
Through Nov. 27
“Monty Python’s Spamalot” presented by Standing Room Only, 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 27. Triad Theater, 102 E. Yelm Ave., Yelm. $15-$25. 856-677-8243, srotheater.org.
manderson@thenewstribune.com
