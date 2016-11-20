Things to do: Historic Fort Steilacoom talk, chamber music series, book sale, and more

Sunday
Historic Fort Steilacoom presents: The Fort Steilacoom to Fort Bellingham Road Karen Meador will tell about the Fort Steilacoom to Fort Bellingham road, part of a network of military roads, still traveled today, constructed under the supervision of the U.S. Army in the 1850s. 2 p.m. Historic Fort Steilacoom, Quarters 2, 9601 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood. Free, donations accepted. 253-582-5838, historicfortsteilacoom.org
Second City Chamber Series “Looking Back — Looking Forward” with Sean Osborn and Kokopelli, 4 p.m. Annie Wright School, 827 N. Tacoma Ave., Tacoma. $25 general; $23 senior/military; $10 students; 18 and younger free. 253-572-8863, scchamberseries.org
Friends of Bonney Lake Library Book Sale 1-4 p.m. Nov. 20, Bonney Lake Library, 18501 90th St. E., 253-548-3308
Junk Yard Jane 7 p.m. The Spar, 2121 N. 30th St., Tacoma, 253-627-8215
Classical Sundays 3 p.m. Sundays. William Kirkpatrick, piano. Open donation. Antique Sandwich Co., 5102 N. Pearl St., Tacoma. 253-565-4458
Taj Mahal Quartet 7:30 p.m. Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, 2033 Sixth Ave., Seattle. $37.50. jazzalley.com.
manderson@thenewstribune.com
