Things to do: Local holiday theater, gingerbread jamboree in Tacoma and more happenings

“It’s A Wonderful Life” Christmas story. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays Nov. 25-Dec. 18 Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. S.W., Lakewood. $25 general admission, $22 military, $21 seniors and $19 students/educators. 253-588-0042, lakewoodplayhouse.org
“Miracle on 34th Street” 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays Nov. 25-Dec. 24. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. $24-$20. tacomalittletheatre.com
“Meet Me in St. Louis” Various times Nov. 25-Dec. 18, Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $31-$22. 253-565-6867, tmp.org
“Little Red Riding Hood” 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays Nov. 25-Dec. 22, Knutzen Family Theatre, 3200 S.W. Dash Point Road, Federal Way. General adults $35; VIP $50; seniors and military $30; youths 25 and younger $15; kids 17 and under: $12. 253-661-1444, centerstagetheatre.com
Gingerbread Jamboree Enjoy snacks and entertainment. Cost is $40 per family of four (includes one house). Additional guests are $5 each and additional houses are $25 each. Register online at playtacoma.org/gingie or call 253-627-6031 ext. 221. 10 a.m.-12 p.m.. Hotel Murano - Bicentennial Pavillion, 1320 Broadway, Tacoma.
