Things to do: Zoo lights and Fantasy lights, benefit concert at The Swiss, art and more

Through Jan. 1
Zoo Lights aglow with more than a half-million lights. 5-9 p.m. through Jan. 1. Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma. $5-$10. 253-591-5337, pdza.org
Fantasy Lights drive-through light display, 5:30-9 p.m. through Jan. 1. Spanaway Park, 15320 Breseman Blvd. SW, $14 per vehicle, $45 per bus with 24 or more capacity, $7 half price nights Nov. 28-30 and Dec. 5-7. co.pierce.wa.us/index.aspx?nid=1253
Sunday
Friends of the Holiday Benefit Show dedicated to providing meal support for low income families during December. Bands start at 4 p.m. include The New Rhythmatics, Red House, Leroy Bell and more. The Swiss Pub, 1904 S. Jefferson Ave., Tacoma. $10 suggested donation. 253-572-2821.
Through November
“The Art of the Quilt” quilt exhibit by members of STITCH, on display through November. Gig Harbor Library, 4424 Point Fosdick Drive NW, Gig Harbor. Free. 253-548-3305
Through Dec. 17
Northwest Railway Museum’s Santa Train ride to Snoqualmie while enjoying refreshments and visiting with Santa. Trains depart from the North Bend Depot, 205 McClellan St., starting at 9 a.m. and every hour with the last trip leaving at 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 17. Tickets are $24 each at trainmusuem.org
