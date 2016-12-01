Entertainment

Things to do: World AIDS day ceremony, Metro Parks Tacoma public forum, women’s resource workshop and more

By Mary Anderson

Thursday

World AIDS Day with the Pierce County AIDS Foundation with featured speaker and foundation executive director Erick Seelbach at the Washington State History Museum, 1911 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. 6 p.m. piercecountyaids.org

Metro Parks Tacoma Public Forum seeking public input on proposals to alleviate parking headaches in Point Defiance Park. 6-8:30 p.m. Point Defiance Pagoda, Free. For more information, go to DestinationPointDefiance.org. 253-305-1017

Jingle, Mingle & Mix - A Women’s Resource Showcase shop, mingle and mix and visit the vendor showcase. 5-9 p.m. Dec. 1. Environmental Services Building, 9850 64th St. W, University Place. $25. 253-380-0440

Friday

Holiday Pipe Organ Concert and dessert potluck with oranists Naomi Shiga and Jonathan Wohlers, 1:30 p.m. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 7410 S. 12th St., Tacoma. $10 plus a dessert to share, 253-241-4166, plu.edu/liferoadscholar

Saturday

Kent Commons Holiday Bazaar 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Kent Commons, 525 Fourth Ave. N. Kent. Free 253-856-5000, kentwa.gov/KentCommonsHolidayBazaar

