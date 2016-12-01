Things to do: World AIDS day ceremony, Metro Parks Tacoma public forum, women’s resource workshop and more

1:55 Mary Bridge Hospital's Festival of Trees Pause

2:39 Fine-tune your beer radar with two new joints

2:18 Sax! Tacoma saxophonist Erik Steighner on why classical sax is the best sax

3:35 Behind the scenes at new Tacoma opera 'Fiery Jade'

2:26 Hacksaw Ridge movie trailer

1:42 Tacoma City Ballet moves 'Nutcracker' to Federal Way in 2017

1:49 Blacksmith Kelly Rigg talks about his art

2:53 Seeing spirits on Tacoma's new 21+ ghost tour

2:16 Partita: The story behind Tacoma's newest organ piece

1:21 A mural by and for the People's