Holiday season filled with concerts, lights, Santa, ‘Nutcracker’

With the Thanksgiving leftovers put away in the fridge, the Christmas season is in full swing.
But don’t fret, the coming weeks don’t have to be devoted to finding the best deal on the most-in-demand toy this season.
There are a multitude of options for the family to get out and enjoy the best of the holiday season: musical performances, stage presentations of classic stories, community Christmas tree-lighting ceremonies, festivals and bazaars with local gift items.
To make your planning easier, here is a sampling of what is happening through the end of the year.
Bazaars
Anderson Island Community Club Holiday Bazaar 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 25-26. Anderson Island Community Club, 11319 Yoman Road, Anderson. 253-884-2893, andersonislandcc.org
Meeker Mansion “Small Business Saturday” Craft Sale 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 26. Meeker Mansion, 312 Spring St., Puyallup. $5. 253-848-1770, meekermansion.org
Kent Commons Holiday Bazaar 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 2. Kent Commons, 525 Fourth Ave. N., Kent. Free. 253-856-5000, bit.ly/2fmH0r8
Craft Fair 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 3. Trop’s Chocolates, 3303 Jahn Ave. NW, Suite 235, Gig Harbor. Free. 253-313-5804, tropschocolatefactory.com
Red Ribbon Bazaar 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 3. Steilacoom High School, 54 Sentinel Drive, Steilacoom. 253-355-3494
Bethany Presbyterian Fair Trade Holiday Market Noon-3 p.m. Dec. 4. Bethany Presbyterian Church, 4420 N. 41st St., Tacoma. Free. 253-752-1123, bethanytacoma.org
White Christmas Market 3-7 p.m. Dec. 8. Weatherly Inn, 6016 N. Highlands Parkway, Tacoma. Free
Communities
Annual Holiday tree-lighting Gather for carols, photos with Santa and more. 5 p.m. Nov. 26. Broadway Center for the Performing Arts, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. Free. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
Downtown for the Holidays This Olympia Downtown Association event includes a parade, wagon and trolley rides, entertainment and a tree-lighting ceremony. Throughout downtown Olympia. Noon-5 p.m. Nov. 27. downtownolympia.com
University Place tree-lighting School group performances, snacks and refreshments, and Santa Claus. 5-8 p.m. Dec. 2. Market Square, 3609 Market Place W., University Place. Free. cityofup.com
Lakewood Christmas tree-lighting The 20th annual event includes live music, arts and crafts, dancers and more. 5:30-8 p.m. Dec. 2. Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main St., Lakewood. Free. cityoflakewood.us
City of DuPont Breakfast with Santa Breakfast with Santa. 9-11 a.m. Dec. 3. The Home Course, 2300 Golf House Road, DuPont. $11, children 2 and younger free. 253-964-8121
City of DuPont tree-lighting Ceremony 5:30-7 p.m. Dec. 3. Ross Plaza, 1500 Ross Loop, DuPont. Free. 253-964-8121
Gig Harbor Annual tree-lighting & Arrival of Santa 5 p.m. Dec. 3. Donkey Creek Park, 8714 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor. Free. 253-853-3554, gigharborguide.com
Puyallup Lighted Santa Parade Presented by the Puyallip Main Street Association. Includes the Holiday Market (noon-7 p.m. at the Pioneer Park Pavilion). 5 p.m. Dec. 5. Downtown Puyallup. puyallupmainstreet.com
Fircrest Tree-lighting Ceremony Community gathers for lighting and attends events at community center. 7 p.m. Dec. 4. Alice Peers Park, corner of Regents Boulevard and Electron Avenue, Fircrest.
Lacey holiday and anniversary celebration The city of Lacey is celebrating its 50th anniversary, as well as the holiday. Open house, lighted parade and tree-lighting . 3-8 p.m. Dec. 5. The HUB at Woodland Square, 676 Woodland Square Loop, and Huntamer Park, 618 Woodland Square Loop, Lacey. Free. ci.lacey.wa.us
Tumwater Christmas tree-lighting Festival Tumwater’s 14th annual events includes performances by school choirs and bands. 2-5 p.m. Dec. 10. Tumwater City Hall, 555 Israel Road, Tumwater. ci.tumwater.wa.us
Events
Gingerbread Jamboree Snacks and entertainment, including singalongs, drawings and music. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 26-27. Hotel Murano Bicentennial Pavillion, 1320 Broadway, Tacoma. $40 per family of four (includes one gingerbread house). Additional guests are $5 each, and additional houses are $25 each. Register at playtacoma.org/gingie or call 253-627-6031, Ext. 221
Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold This is a retelling of the story of the Nativity, with a comedic twist. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1. The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $13-$42. washingtoncenter.org
Christmas Forest 2016 This is a fundraiser for Providence St. Peter’s Foundation. Varying times Nov. 30-Dec. 4, except public viewing is closed for the gala Dec. 2. Hotel RL by Red Lion, 2300 Evergreen Park Drive SW, Olympia. $1-$6. provforest.org
Jingle, Mingle & Mix — A Women’s Resource Showcase Shop, mingle, mix and visit the vendor showcase. 5-9 p.m. Dec. 1. Environmental Services Building, 9850 64th St. W., University Place. $25. 253-380-0440
Tacoma Festival of the Nativity — Star of Wonder, Star of Light Celebrates the beauty and diversity of Christmas with a display of more than 900 Nativities. 1-9 p.m. Dec. 2. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1102 S. Pearl St., Tacoma. Free. 253-564-6305, tacomanativity.org
Holiday Light Display and Canned Food Drive Display of lights will dance along to 12 festive holiday songs, from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 28-Dec. 2. Hosting a canned food drive benefiting the Puyallup Food Bank. Insurance West, 11602 101st Ave. E., Puyallup. 253-446-1300, insurancewestinc.com
Olympia Toy Run 10 a.m. Dec. 3, South Sound Center, 711 Sleater-Kinney Road SE, Lacey. $10 per person, $15 per couple or donation of a new, unwrapped toy. olytoyrun.com
A 19th Century Christmas 11 a.m. Dec. 3. Fort Nisqually Living History Museum, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma. $5-$8, children 4 and younger free. metroparkstacoma.org
Breakfast with Santa 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m. Dec. 3. Key Center Fire Station, 8911 Key Peninsula Highway, Lakebay. $5 pre-sale, $10 at the door. 253-884-9240
Old Town tree-lighting & Santa Visit 1 p.m. Dec. 3. Job Carr Cabin Museum, 2350 N. 30th St., Tacoma. Free. 253-627-5405
Neely Mansion’s Farmhouse Christmas Celebration Reservations and prepayment required. 12:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 3. Neely Mansion, 12303 SE Auburn Black Diamond Road, Auburn. $10-$15. 253-850-2777, neelymansion.org
Parade of Light Ships Presented by the Olympia Yacht Club. 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3. Watch from Port Plaza, Olympia. olympiayachtclub.org
Holiday Tour of Historic Homes Noon-4 p.m. Dec. 4, Bigelow House, 918 Glass Ave. NE, Olympia, and other historic homes. $20. olympiahistory.org
Light Up the Night: St. Lucia’s Festival Crafts, games and traditional Swedish snacks. 4:30-6 p.m. Dec. 9. Harbor History Museum, 4121 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor. $2 for all ages. 253-858-6722, harborhistorymuseum.org
Duck the Malls Shop local artists, crafters and makers, presented by the Olympia Film Society. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 10. Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. Free. olympiafilmsociety.org
Gig Harbor Lighted Boat Parade Sponsored by the Gig Harbor Yacht Club. 5 p.m. Dec. 10. Boats will travel around Gig Harbor Bay. Good viewing at Skansie Brothers Park. gigharboryc.com
Zoo Lights Aglow with more than 500,000 lights. 5-9 p.m. daily through Jan. 1. Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma. $5-$10. 253-591-5337, pdza.org
Fantasy Lights Drive-through light display, 5:30-9 p.m. daily through Jan. 1. Spanaway Park, 15320 Breseman Blvd. SW, Spanaway. $14 per vehicle, $45 per bus with 24 or more capacity, $7 half price nights Nov. 28-30 and Dec. 5-7. bit.ly/2geUqKj
Polar Express This train ride is run by the Mountain Rainier Railroad and Logging Museum. There will be cookies, hot chocolate and entertainment. 54124 Mountain Highway E., Elbe. Through Dec. 31, check website for times and dates. $14-$59. mtrainierrailroad.com
Music
Singalong “A Sound of Music” Arrive decked out in a fancy dress and singalong. 5 p.m. Nov. 27, The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $22. 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org
Holiday Pipe Organ Concert With Naomi Shiga and Jonathan Wohlers, and a dessert potluck. 1:30 p.m. Dec. 2 . St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 7410 S. 12th St., Tacoma. $10 plus a dessert to share, 253-241-4166, plu.edu/liferoadscholar
SPSCC Chorus and Chamber Choir: A Pirate Christmas 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2, Minnaert Center for Performing Arts, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. $5-$7. washingtoncenter.org
South Sound Classical Choir 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2, Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 2306 Milton Way, Milton. 3 p.m. Dec. 4, St. Matthew Episcopal Church, 6800 Eastside Drive NE, Tacoma. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Puyallup United Methodist Church, 1919 W. Pioneer Ave., Puyallup. Free. 253-507-4183, southsoundclassicalchoir.org
Singalong with Santa 10-11 a.m. Dec. 3. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $10. 253-565-6867, tmp.org
Holiday Happenings A holiday musical revue by Wrinkles of Washington. 2 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey; and 2 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St., Olympia. $10. 360-459-0730
Christmas Breath of Aire Concert Singers from around the Pacific Northwest. 7 p.m. Dec. 3. Central Lutheran Church, 409 N. Tacoma Ave., Tacoma. $15 adults, $30 for two adults plus children, $22 for one adult plus children. 253-383-5528, bit.ly/2foFJ6e
Jingle: A Christmas Celebration Presented by Masterworks Choral Ensemble. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3. The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $10-$22. 360-753-8586, mce.org
Peninsula Community Chorus Holiday Concert Light refreshments served following the concert. 2 p.m. Dec. 4. Fox Island United Church of Christ, 726 Sixth Ave., Fox Island. Free, but donations welcome. peninsulacommunitychorus.com
Christmas Bells are Ringing Handbell ensemble, International Artists Carillon, 4 p.m. Dec. 4. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 3615 N. Gove St., Tacoma. Free-will donation. 253-759-3534, seattlecarillon.org
A Celebration of Carols With chancel choir, youth handbell choir and orchestra. Reception with cookies and hot cider will follow. 6 p.m. Dec. 4. First Presbyterian Church, 20 Tacoma Ave. S., Tacoma. Free. 253-272-3286, fpctacoma.org/concert
Swing Reunion Orchestra Big Band Christmas 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $25. 253-565-6867, tmp.org
’Tis the Season University of Puget Sound Chorale and Dorian Singers 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6. University of Puget Sound Kilworth Memorial Chapel, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. Free. 253-879-3555, pugetsound.edu/calendar
Christmas Concert Presented by the Olympia Choral Society. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-10 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 10-11. Koval Center for the Performing Arts, 600 Sleater-Kinney Road NE, Lacey. Free, donations accepted. olympiachoral.org
Community Messiah Sing-Along 7 p.m. Dec. 19. The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Free. washingtoncenter.org
Stage
“Miracle on 34th Street” Presented by Tacoma Little Theatre. 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 24 (no evening show Dec. 24), $20-$24, pay what you can Dec. 8. 210 N. I St., Tacoma, 253-272-2281, tacomalittletheatre.com
“It’s a Wonderful Life” The Lakewood Playhouse presents the stage adaptation of the Frank Capra movie. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 25-Dec. 18. $21-$25, pay what you can Dec. 8. 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., Lakewood, 253-588-0042, lakewoodplayhouse.org
“Meet Me in St. Louis” Adapted the 1940s movie and presented by Tacoma Musical Playhouse. 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Nov. 25-Dec. 18. $22-$31. 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. 253-565-6867, tmp.org
The Stardust Chirstmas Enchantment Original series from Harlequin Productions. 8 p.m., Sunday matinees at 2 p.m., Nov. 25-Dec. 31. State Theater, 202 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. $25-$48. harlequinproductions.org
A Christmas Cactus Presented by Olympia Little Theater. Performances are 7:25 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 1:55 p.m. Sundays from Dec. 2-18. 1925 Miller Ave. NE, Olympia. $11-$15. olympialittletheater.org
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever Will be performed by Olympia Family Theater. 7 p.m. Fridays and 2 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays from Nov. 25-Dec. 18. 612 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. $13-$19. olyft.org
“The Nutcracker” presented by Studio West Dance Theatre 7 p.m. Dec. 9-10, 16-17; 2 p.m. Dec. 10 and 17; and 1 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18. The Kenneth J. Minnaert Center for the Arts, South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. $16-$25. 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org.
“The Nutcracker” presented by Ballet Northwest 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-10, 16-17 and 2 p.m. Dec. 10-11, 17-18. The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $14-$33. 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org
A Charlie Brown Christmas Presented by Tacoma Musical Playhouse’s CampTMP for the fourth year. 11 a.m. Dec. 17 and 24 and 7 p.m. Dec. 19-23. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $10. 253-565-6867, tmp.org.
Comments