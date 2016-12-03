Things to do: Christmas tree lighting ceremonies throughout the South Sound, Pier Peer, concert and more

Saturday
A 19th Century Christmas 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Fort Nisqually Living History Museum, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma. $5-$8, children 4 and younger admitted Free. 253-591-5339, fortnisqually.org
Old Town Tree Lighting & Santa Visit 1 p.m. Job Carr Cabin Museum, 2350 N. 30th St., Tacoma. Free. 253-627-5405
City of DuPont Tree Lighting Ceremony 5:30 p.m. Ross Plaza, 1500 Ross Loop, DuPont. Free. 253-964-8121
Gig Harbor Annual Tree Lighting & Arrival of Santa 5 p.m. Donkey Creek Park, 8714 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor. Free 253-853-3554
Christmas Breath of Aire Concert 7 p.m. Central Lutheran Church, 409 N. Tacoma Ave, Tacoma. $ 15 Adults $30 Adults plus children $ 22 1 Adult plus children 253-383-5528
Pier Into the Night Featuring a Live Dive 5-7 p.m. Skansie Brothers Park, 3211 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor. Free 253-514-0187, harborwildwatch.org
Salmon Walking Tour Join Harbor WildWatch for a tour that covers the life cycle and history of salmon in Donkey Creek. 9-10 a.m. and 10-11 a.m. Austin Estuary Park, 4009 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor. Free. 253-514-0187, .harborwildwatch.org
manderson@thenewstribune.com
Comments