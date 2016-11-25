Events for the week ahead: Tree lighting and singalong with “Sound of Music,” World AIDS Day, film festival and more

Saturday
Come sing and light the tree
Ring in the holiday season in downtown Tacoma this weekend with two family-friendly community events. Come out for the fun of Singalong A “Sound of Music” at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway. Join in singing the classics from the 1965 movie as it plays on the big screen with subtitles. Participants will get a “magic moments” fun pack of props to interact with the movie. Dress up in your best 1940s Austrian costume and compete in the contest for best-dressed. Tickets, $12-$19, are available at broadwaycenter.org.
The evening continues in the holiday spirit at the 71st annual Holiday Tree Lighting outside the Pantages Theater. Join in singing carols, mingle with your neighbors at this traditional kickoff to the season. It is at 5 p.m. Saturday and free to the public.
Thursday
World AIDS Day
Take a moment to join in support of World AIDS Day with the Pierce County AIDS Foundation on Thursday. There will be a program with featured speaker and foundation executive director Erick Seelbach at the Washington State History Museum, 1911 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. Also a community art project, presentation by Gig Harbor High School, monologue created by Black Women Speak Rally, and an altar for public viewing by the El Batallón Unido with handcrafted flowers are part of the evening. The event begins at 6 p.m. piercecountyaids.org.
Monday — Tuesday
Outdoor films at Rialto
Bringing outdoor adventure and mountain culture to the screen, the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is making a stop at the Rialto Theater, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. Through a partnership among The Mountaineers Tacoma Branch, Puget Sound Outdoors and Edgeworks Climbing, the festival will feature multiple films over its two nights. Doors open at 6 p.m., with films beginning at 6:45 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Tickets are $20 per night or $37 for both nights. Go to broadwaycenter.org for information.
Wednesday
Santa in horse-drawn carriage
With more than 4,000 lights, the 185-foot Extreme Christmas Tree will come to life when the Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup, lights it up at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. As part of the opening day of A Victorian Country Christmas, the ceremony will include hot cider, cookies and live music as Santa arrives on a horse-drawn carriage. The tree-lighting event is included in admission price for A Victorian Country Christmas, $8-$12, at bit.ly/1VwvOq6.
Saturdays — Sundays through Dec. 17
Ride the Santa Train
Noted as one of the more popular seasonal events, the Northwest Railway Museum’s Santa Train starts rolling this weekend. Hop on the steam train and join Santa for a fun ride to Snoqualmie while enjoying refreshments and visiting with the “jolly old elf.” Visit local shops before heading back. Trains depart from the North Bend Depot, 205 McClellan St., at 9 a.m. and every hour, with the last trip leaving at 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 17. Tickets are $24 each at trainmusuem.org.
Saturday
Opera fundraiser
Combining opera aria, classical piano and Mariachi Bolero, the Encanto Holiday Opera will bring a night of music to the stage in support of education. Tenor José Iñiguez and pianist Jeremy Neufeld will be accompanied by the Ballard Civic Orchestra performing the Encanto program at 6 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds fund scholarships for first-generation students pursuing higher education. Come out to The Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle. Tickets are $12.50-$72.50 at 800-745-3000 or stgpresents.org.
Friday (Nov. 25) — Dec. 24
Twisted Christmas Carol
It’s an improvisational twist of the classic Charles Dickens “A Christmas Carol” when Unexpected Productions presents “A(n Improvised) Christmas Carol.” Based on audience suggestions, actors bend and twist the classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge in all sorts of directions. It opens Friday and continues through Dec. 24 at 1428 Post Alley, Seattle. Tickets are $12-$15 at unexpectedproductions.org.
