Events for the week ahead: Christmas Blues Vespers, Hilltop Artists glass sale, film screening, St. Lucia festival and more happenings

Friday (Dec. 9)
Empty sea, full house
The Paula Boggs Band will perform with the Kim Archer Band Friday (Dec. 9) at 8 p.m. at Jazzbones, 2803 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. Boggs, a civil rights activist, and her band will release their new album, “Live From Empty Sea: Songs of Protest and Hope,” in January. Tickets for the 21+ show are $10 and $12 at jazzbones.com.
Sunday
All blues, all evening
Little Bill and the Blue Notes big band will highlight the 11th annual Christmas Blues Vespers on Sunday at Immanuel Presbyterian Church. For this show, the band has added a horn section and will perform several songs with Heather Rayburn. The performance will begin at 5 p.m. at the church, 901 N. J St., Tacoma. Donations will be accepted. For more information, ipctacoma.org/blues-vespers.
Saturday
Glassworks for good cause
Find unique gifts while supporting local youths at the annual Hilltop Artists Winter Glass Sale. The youth program works with kids of all backgrounds in creating works of glass art. The sale, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, is at Jason Lee Middle School, 602 N. Sprague Ave., Tacoma. Shorten your wait line by arriving at 9 a.m. to pick up a timed ticket and return at your appointed entry time. Bring three or more nonperishable food items or a minimum $10 grocery gift card and receive a surprise gift. For more information, go to hilltopartists.org.
Thursday
Film at the TAM
In conjunction with the “30 Americans,” the Tacoma Art Museum is hosting a screening of the documentary “Colored Frames.” The film explores the experiences of black artists from the civil rights era onward. After the 6 p.m. screening Thursday, meet and join in a conversation with local artists. Admission is free. The museum is located at 1701 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. To find out more, go to tacomaartmuseum.org.
Friday (Dec. 9)
Celebrate Swedish history
It’s going to be a night of family fun with crafts, games and traditional snacks at the Light Up the Night: St. Lucia’s Festival at the Harbor History Museum, 4121 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor. Celebrating Gig Harbor’s Swedish heritage, the festival is 4:30-6 p.m. Friday (Dec. 9). Admission is $2 for all ages and can be purchased online at harborhistorymusuem.org.
Sunday
A lighthouse Christmas
Discover the history of Browns Point, Dash Point and Northwest Tacoma at the Annual Old Fashioned Lighthouse Christmas Tea on Sunday. Enjoy exploring the historic lightkeeper’s cottage and its old-fashioned decorations, tour other historic buildings, sing carols and take photos with Santa. It is 1-4 p.m. at the Browns Point Lighthouse Park, 201 Tulalip St. NE, Tacoma. Admission is free.
Saturday
R&B at Cultura
Award-winning blues, R&B and soul singer-songwriter Curtis Salgado will perform Saturday in Tacoma. Born in Everett, Salgado’s 40-year career includes stints with The Robert Cray Band, Steve Miller and Santana, plus leading his own band. The show will begin at 8:30 p.m. at the Cultura Event Center, 5602 S. Washington St., Tacoma. Tickets are $25 in advance at ticketf.ly/2gvFjJr.
Friday (Dec. 9) and Saturday
Seasonal songfest
Enjoy the sights and sounds of the classic celebration of the Christmas story at the From the Realms of Glory concerts this weekend. The performance will feature Ralph Vaughan Williams “Magnificat” and the Sonoro Scandinavian Children’s Choir performing contemporary and traditional seasonal songs. Concerts are 8 p.m. Friday (Dec. 9) at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 10630 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, Lakewood; and 7 p.m. Saturday at Christ Episcopal Church, 310 N. K St., Tacoma. Tickets are $15. For more information, go to sonorochoralsociety.com.
Wednesday
Colorful heroines
Meet the author-artists of “Dead Feminists: Historic Heroines in Living Color” Wednesday at the University Place branch of the Pierce County Library. Chandler O’Leary and Jessica Spring collaborated on the book that looks at 27 women who changed the world. The free event will be at 7 p.m. at the library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100, University Place. For more information, go to piercecountylibrary.org.
