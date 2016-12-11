Things to do: Christmas tea, holiday concerts and more

Sunday
Little Bill and the Blue Notes Annual Christmas Blues Vespers at Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 5 p.m., 901 N. J St., Tacoma. Donations will be accepted.
Annual Old Fashioned Lighthouse Christmas Tea Enjoy exploring the historic lightkeeper’s cottage and its old-fashioned decorations, tour other historic buildings, sing carols and take photos with Santa. 1-4 p.m. at the Browns Point Lighthouse Park, 201 Tulalip St. NE, Tacoma. Admission is free.
Harbor Winds Holiday Concert 7 p.m. Gig Harbor High School, 5101 Rosedale St. NW, Gig Harbor. Free. narrowsmusicsociety.org
Prairie House Museum Christmas Open House 1-3 p.m. Prairie House Museum, 812 E. 176th St., Spanaway. Free. 253-536-6655
Jazz LIVE at Marine View featuring The Annual Michael Powers Holiday Jazz. 5 p.m. Dec. 11. Marine View Presbyterian Church, 8469 Eastside Drive NE, Tacoma. Admission free. 253-229-9206, marineviewpc.org
South Sound Classical Choir 3 p.m. St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1001 N. J St., Tacoma. Free. 253-507-4183, southsoundclassicalchoir.org
