Events for the week ahead: Symphony Tacoma’s “Messiah,” Bonsai Solstice, local book launch and reading plus more

Friday (Dec. 16)
Seasonal symphony
Bringing the classical seasonal performance to the stage, the Symphony Tacoma will perform “Messiah” at St. Charles Borromeo, 7112 S. 12th St., Tacoma. Conducted by Sarah Ioannides, the traditional performance is at 7:30 p.m., with tickets at $30 and $48. Go to broadwaycenter.org for more information.
Celtic folk fun
Blending sounds elements from Celtic, world and folk music, the Erwilian acoustic ensemble from Seattle will be performing its Annual Holiday Concert. Special guests will include pianist Michelle Park, guitarist George Varghese and flautist Bevani in the 7 p.m. concert. Come out to the New Hope Presbyterian Church, 19800 108th Ave. SE, Kent. Tickets are $15 advance, $20 at the door. Go to erwilian.com for more information.
Ring in the holidays
Formed with former members of Seattle Bell Ensemble, Emerald City Ringers and others, the International Artists Carillon is an English handbell ensemble. Designed to learn new and improved ringing techniques the group performs throughout the region. See them perform “Christmas Bells are Ringing” in a 1 p.m. concert at the Museum of Glass, 1801 Dock St., Tacoma. The concert will feature oboe soloist Cooper Sumrall. The performance is included in museum admission. For more information, call 253-284-4713 or go to museumofglass.org.
All-ages orchestra
Boasting local community musicians, the Gig Harbor Peninsula Civic Orchestra has been performing since 2004. With a variety of musicians ranging in age from 20s to seniors, the group will be performing its annual holiday concert at 7 p.m.. The free concert is at Peninsula High School, 14105 Purdy Drive NW, Gig Harbor.
Sundown solstice
Explore the beauty and mystery of the Pacific Bonsai Museum in candlelight at the annual Bonsai Solstice from 4-7 p.m. Enjoy cocoa or coffer while seeing the museum; bring your own flashlight to illuminate your way. Admission is free; purchase a commemorative votive with a $5 donation. The museum is located at 2515 S. 336th St., Federal Way. For more information, call 253-353-7345 or go to pacificbonsaimusuem.org.
Colonna comedy
Comedienne Sarah Colonna, a regular on the late-night talk show “Chelsea Lately” and the author of two books, will perform at the Tacoma Comedy Club at 8 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The early shows are 18 and older, while the late shows are 21 and older. The club is at 933 Market St., Tacoma. Tickets are $20-$30, and are available at tacomacomedyclub.com.
Starry dance showcase
If you love the TV show, then you’ll love Dancing with the Stars Live — We Came to Dance tour. The all-new production showcases every type of ballroom and modern dance with professionals Linday Arnold, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy and others at The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $49.50-$89.50 and are available at 800-745-3000 or stgpresents.org.
Sweet Honey live
Enjoy an evening of music when the Grammy Award-winning a cappella ensemble Sweet Honey in the Rock performs at Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, 2033 Sixth Ave., Seattle. The all-female African American ensemble is rooted in the music of the Black church, spirituals, hymns and gospel plus jazz and blues. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday, with tickets at $50. Go to jazzalley.com to get yours.
