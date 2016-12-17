Things to do: Model Train Festival at History Museum in Tacoma, Gig Harbor Peninsula Civic Orchestra concert, author talk and more

Through Jan. 1
Annual Model Train Festival museumwide event for families, railroad buffs and model train enthusiasts. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Washington State History Museum, 1911 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. Free for members, $12 adults, $8 seniors/students/military, free kids younger than 5. 253-727-3500, modeltrainfestival.org.
Saturday
Gig Harbor Peninsula Civic Orchestra Holiday Concert 7 p.m. Peninsula High School, 14105 Purdy Drive NW, Gig Harbor. Free. 253-530-4400, ghpcorchestra.com.
E.C. Murray: A Long Way from Paris Meet author E.C. Murray. 1-3 p.m. University of Washington Tacoma, Whitney Art Building, 1901 Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. Free. 253-318-2312.
Christmas Bells are Ringing with handbell ensemble. 1 p.m. International Artists Carillon, Museum of Glass, 1801 Dock St., Tacoma. Museum admission. 253-284-4713, seattlecarillon.org.
The Spar Tatoosh Christmas Party. 2121 N. 30th St., Tacoma. 8 p.m. 253-627-8215.
Jazzbones 2803 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. Stay Grounded, Rhythm-N-Brown, Island Bound, DJ 671. 9 p.m. 253-396-9169.
manderson@thenewstribune.com
