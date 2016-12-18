Entertainment

December 18, 2016 6:08 AM

Things to do: Singalong Messiah in Fox Island, Sarah Colonna at Tacoma Comedy Club, Gospel Christmas concert and more

By Mary Anderson

Staff writer

Sunday

Messiah Singalong Director Wayne Lackman will lead and also present a talk on the history behind the Messiah. A free-will offering will benefit Backpacks for Kids. 3:30-6 p.m. Dec. 18. Fox Island United Church of Christ, 726 Sixth Ave., Fox Island. 253-549-2420, foxislanducc.com

A Gospel Christmas 6:30-8:30 p.m. Pacific Church, 3211 112th St. E., Tacoma. Free. 253-536-0801, pacchurch.org

Swan Creek Food Forest Work Party Help maintain walking trails, strategic edible planting, existing trees, shrubs and more, 1-3 p.m. Swan Creek Park, East Roosevelt Avenue and East 42nd Street, Tacoma.

Sarah Colonna A regular on the late-night talk show “Chelsea Lately” and the author of two books will perform at the Tacoma Comedy Club at 8 p.m., 933 Market St., Tacoma. Tickets are $20-$30, and are available at tacomacomedyclub.com.

Dawson’s Bar and Grill 5443 South Tacoma Way, Tacoma, Tim Hall Band, 8 p.m. 253-476-1421

Classical Sundays 3 p.m. The Puget Sounds, recorders. Open donation. Antique Sandwich Co., 5102 N. Pearl St., Tacoma. 253-565-4458

