Things to do: Singalong Messiah in Fox Island, Sarah Colonna at Tacoma Comedy Club, Gospel Christmas concert and more

Sunday
Messiah Singalong Director Wayne Lackman will lead and also present a talk on the history behind the Messiah. A free-will offering will benefit Backpacks for Kids. 3:30-6 p.m. Dec. 18. Fox Island United Church of Christ, 726 Sixth Ave., Fox Island. 253-549-2420, foxislanducc.com
A Gospel Christmas 6:30-8:30 p.m. Pacific Church, 3211 112th St. E., Tacoma. Free. 253-536-0801, pacchurch.org
Swan Creek Food Forest Work Party Help maintain walking trails, strategic edible planting, existing trees, shrubs and more, 1-3 p.m. Swan Creek Park, East Roosevelt Avenue and East 42nd Street, Tacoma.
Sarah Colonna A regular on the late-night talk show “Chelsea Lately” and the author of two books will perform at the Tacoma Comedy Club at 8 p.m., 933 Market St., Tacoma. Tickets are $20-$30, and are available at tacomacomedyclub.com.
Dawson’s Bar and Grill 5443 South Tacoma Way, Tacoma, Tim Hall Band, 8 p.m. 253-476-1421
Classical Sundays 3 p.m. The Puget Sounds, recorders. Open donation. Antique Sandwich Co., 5102 N. Pearl St., Tacoma. 253-565-4458
manderson@thenewstribune.com
