Holiday light show brightens up Hawks Prairie neighborhood

Magical trains aren't just for movies. Up in the foothills of Mt. Rainier is a black steam train that chuffs around a snowy forest to end up at the light-bedecked "North Pole"...Join the dancing chefs, conductor and Santa on the Polar Express, courtesy of the Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad in Elbe. Don't forget the bell.
War. Rape. Refugees. Conflicting cultures and religions. If this sounds like 2016 to you, you’re right – but it’s also what was happening in 177 C. E., when a Chinese heroine was born who’s the star of Tacoma’s first brand-new opera in decades.
What happens when you mix beer and spirits? You get Tacoma's first 21+ ghost tour. Just launched by Tacoma Ghost Tours, the walking tour of the Dome District starts in a brewery and ends in some spooky stories – just in time for Halloween.
When Mark Brombaugh gives the Tacoma premiere of a new Partita by David Dahl on Sept. 30, it will be bittersweet. Both men know the Christ Episcopal organ well: Brombaugh's brother John built it, and Dahl played it for 30 years as the church's organist. But Dahl's vision is rapidly failing, and this might be the last piece the well-known musician ever writes.