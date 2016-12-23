Events for the week ahead: Jingle Bell Run, Brad Birkedahl at The Swiss, Latin jazz and more

Friday (Dec. 23)
Parents get to play kid-free at park
Calling all parents needing a break. Take advantage and join in Parents’ Night Out with Key Peninsula Parks at Volunteer Park. It’s five hours — 4:30-9:30 p.m. Friday (Dec. 23) — free from the kids to do whatever you want. There will be games, snacks, crafts and a movie for boys and girls, with help from Girl Scout Troop 40956. Cost is $20 per child, or maximum of $50 per family. Space is limited. Register at keypenparks.com.
Friday (Dec. 23)
Dempseys frontman coming to The Swiss in Tacoma
Enjoy a night of music when Brad Birkedahl, founder and frontman of the rockabilly trio The Dempseys, comes to The Swiss Pub and Restaurant, 1904 Jefferson Ave., Tacoma. A multiple recipient of the Beale Street Entertainer of the Year Award in Memphis, Birkedahl will perform at 9 p.m. Friday (Dec. 23). There is a $10 cover charge at the door.
Saturday
Jingle Bell Run makes way to Wright Park
Don your favorite holiday outfit, especially with bells, and join in the annual Jingle Bell Run at noon on Saturday. The 10 a.m. race is sold out. The 3-mile run/walk is at Wright Park, 316 S. G St., Tacoma. There will be a costume contest for best ugly sweater, best overall costume, best group/family costume and best dog costume. Strollers and dogs on leashes welcome. Registration is $20 day of the race. See metroparkstacoma.org/jingle.
Monday
Brian Setzer rocks Christmas in Seattle
Three-time Grammy Award-winner Brian Setzer bring his 19-pierce orchestra to the Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle, for his Annual Christmas Rocks! tour. Putting together a dose of retro holiday cheer, the concert features music from the group’s latest Christmas album, “Rockin’ Rudolph.” The show is at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Tickets are $41-$96 and available at 800-745-3000 or stgpresents.org.
Friday (Dec. 23)
Manatee Commune on Ice not your parents’ winterfest
Join in the fun of Manatee Commune on Ice, designed to be an end-of-year celebration of winter. The Neptune Theatre, 1303 NE 45th St., Seattle, will be transformed into a winter wonderland with projection mapping, art installations and music. Picture you and 1,000 of your closest friends dancing inside a snow globe. It all happens at 9 p.m. Friday (Dec. 23). Tickets start at $13.50. See stgpresents.org for information.
Friday (Dec. 23) —Saturday
SIFF features classic holiday musicals as singalongs
Featuring favorite Christmas classics, the iconic film “White Christmas” comes to the SIFF Film Center, Seattle Center, in a Singalong version sure to please the entire family. Irving Berlin’s musical features the song and dance team of Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye with Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen. The special screenings — 6 p.m. Friday (Dec. 23) and Saturday — comes with free jingle bells. Come out Sunday for a special screening of “Fiddler on the Roof Singalong” at noon. Go to bit.ly/2hpdpz0 for more information.
Wednesday — Thursday
Vivaldi does the tango at Benaroya
Enjoy a performance of Vivaldi’s music paired with the tango-inspired work “Four Seasons of Buenos Aires” by Argentinian composer Astor Piazzola at two performances — 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle. The show features tango dancers Touceda and Lucero bringing together Italian Baroque music and rhythms of Argentina. Tickets start at $36 available online at seattlesymphony.org.
Tuesday — Dec. 30
Latin legend Sanchez plays Jazz Alley
With 30 years of music history under his belt, master conga player, band leader and Latin jazz legend Poncho Sanchez still tours. With a recent Life Achievement Award from the Latin Recording Academy, Sanchez plays a fiery mix of straight-ahead jazz and gritty soul music. See him at Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, 2033 Sixth Ave., Seattle, Tuesday-Dec. 30. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, and 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Dec. 30. Tickets are $35.50. Go to jazzalley.com for more information.
Comments