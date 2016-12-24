Things to do: Christmas Eve worship services, live music at Emerald Queen and reindeer at Watson’s in Puyallup

Saturday
Christmas Eve Family Service & Children’s Pageant All are welcome. 4 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 7410 S. 12th St., Tacoma. 253-564-4402, saintandrewstacoma.org.
Christmas Eve Service Live music 5-6 p.m., Gateway Church Tacoma, 7310 12th Ave E., Tacoma. Free. 253-537-6619, gatewaychurchtacoma.org.
Christmas Eve Traditional Communion Service beginning with 30-minutes of caroling. All are welcome. 9:30 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 7410 S. 12th St., Tacoma. 253-564-4402, saintandrewstacoma.org.
Christmas Eve Worship two worship services: Bell choir will perform during the 5 p.m. service and the vocal choir will perform during the 7 p.m. service. Calvary Lutheran Church, 2415 S. 320th St., Federal Way. Free. 253-839-0344, calvaryfw.org.
4More Holiday Eve Party live music, dancing, 9:30 p.m., Emerald Queen Casino, 2024 E. 29th St., Tacoma. Free, no cover charge. 21 and older.
Live Reindeer at Watson’s, See Donner and Blitzen at Watson’s Green House, 6211 Pioneer Way E., Puyallup. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.
manderson@thenewstribune.com
Comments