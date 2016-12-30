Events for the week ahead: New Year’s Eve parties from black tie and roaring ‘20s to improv comedy, Polar Bear Plunge and more

Saturday
Black-tie bash
Pull out that suit or cocktail dress and get gussied up for a night on the town at the Creative Black Tie New Year’s Eve Party at the Museum of Glass, 1801 Dock St., Tacoma. Spend the night in style with two premium bars, a DJ playing Top 40, hip-hop and mashup music, and a red carpet entrance, with photos and party favors to ring in the New Year. Hosted by PNW Real Estate Social Club, the party starts at 8 p.m. with tickets from $60-$100. Go to tinyurl.com/zvhejqa for more information.
Sunday
Polar bear plunge
Ring in the New Year with the invigorating and annual Polar Bear Plunge at the Point Defiance Boat Launch, 5912 N. Waterfront Drive, Tacoma. Come out to join in the fun or to just watch two plunges: Cub Plunge at 11:30 a.m. and the Adult-Family Plunge at noon Sunday. Participants in the free plunge can warm up in heating tents and enjoy free hot drinks. Changing tents will be available.
Saturday
Emerald Queen concert
Known for hits including “Crystal Blue Persuasion,” “I Think We’re Alone Now” and “Crimson and Clover,” Tommy James and the Shondells will be ringing in the New Year at the Emerald Queen Casino, Tacoma. With a career spanning almost 50 years, the show and party are sure to appeal to everyone who attends. The free festivities begin at 8:30 p.m. with The Cronkites, followed by Tommy James. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis with entry bracelets issued at 3 p.m. Saturday. Go to emeraldqueen.com for information.
Thurday — Jan. 8
Guitar Groovin’
First gaining fame with his guitar style as accompanist to Al Stewart, Peter White has gone on to a 20-year career writing, recording and performing his own music. Supporting his latest album, “Groovin’,” he will be performing at Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, 2033 Sixth Ave., Seattle, Thursday-Jan. 8. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Jan. 8, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Jan. 6-7. Tickets are $33.50 at jazzalley.com.
Saturday
Noon Year’s party
If it’s a family-oriented New Year’s celebration you’re looking for, join in the Noon Years Eve Family Dance Party starting at 11 a.m. Saturday at Markee Cafe & Wine Bar. There will be activities, food, a family dance party, photo booth and fun at 5275 Olympic Drive NW, No. 101, Gig Harbor. Tickets are $25. Go to tinyurl.com/gthvafh to get tickets.
Saturday
Gettin’ Ritzy
Take a step back to the 1920s at the “Puttin’ On The Ritz” New Year’s Eve Party at Freighthouse Square, 2501 E. D St., Tacoma. Find that perfect flapper dresses and zoot suit and join the fun with a dance and costume contest, food and spirits. It is from 8 p.m.-1 a.m., hosted by Pierce County Asylum. Tickets are $25, $45 for a couple. Go to tinyurl.com/hkeqnnc for information.
Saturday
Comedy Contest
Make your New Year’s Eve all about comedy at the Xtreme Theatresports New Years Eve Party produced by Unexpected Productions. The fast-paced comedy improv battle pits 20 improvisers split up into four teams. The audience scores the groups for a final victor. It all begins at 10 p.m. Saturday at Unexpected Productions’ Market Theater, 1428 Post Alley at the Gum Wall in Pike Place Market, Seattle. Tickets are $34.59 and available at tinyurl.com/zeusdt3.
Tuesday — Wednesday
Jazz Alley Django
Regarded an one of the top Hot Club-style groups working today, Pearl Django has been performing for more than 20 years. Their music is firmly rooted in the style made famous by Django Reinhardt and Stephan Grapelli, but includes traditional jazz classics and original compositions. See them Tuesday and Wednesday at Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, 2033 Sixth Ave., Seattle. Joining them is special guest Gail Pettis. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. both nights, with tickets at $29.50. Go to jazzalley.com for information.
