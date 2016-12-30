Things to do: Live music as several local venues, Seattle Center Winterfest, NYE parties

Friday
Zolopht with Perfect By Tomorrow reggae, funk and rock influences 9 p.m. The Swiss Pub, 1904 S. Jefferson Ave., Tacoma. $10. 253-572-2821
Luke’s Wall 9 p.m. Jazzbones, 2803 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $6.66-$10. 253-396-9169, jazzbones.com
Open Mic Night All ages & family friendly, signups begin at 530 p.m., 6-10 p.m. Urban Timber Coffee, 6621 166th Ave. E., Sumner. No cover. 253-826-3936
Seattle Center Winterfest Winter Train & Village, Winterfest ice rink and family activities in Seattle Center Armory, Fisher Pavilion and the grounds of Seattle Center. 10 a.m. Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St., Seattle. 206-684-7200, seattlecenter.com
Saturday
Creative Black Tie New Year’s Eve Party at the Museum of Glass, 1801 Dock St., Tacoma. Spend the night in style with two premium bars; a DJ playing Top 40, hip-hop and mashup music; a red carpet entrance; photos and party favors to ring in the New Year. Hosted by PNW Real Estate Social Club, the party starts at 8 p.m. with tickets from $60-$100. Go to tinyurl.com/zvhejqa for more information.
manderson@thenewstribune.com
Comments