Things to do: First Night Tacoma, Emerald Queen free NYE celebration, family dance party and more

Saturday
First Night Tacoma Family-friendly event with music, dance, activities and more. Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. throughout the downtown core. Buttons are $10 and include admission to indoor venues plus free access to the Museum of Glass from noon-5 p.m., free skate rental at Polar Plaza, free access to the Tacoma Art Museum and Tacoma Children’s Museum. firstnighttacoma.org
Tommy James and the Shondells 8:30 p.m. Free seating on a first-come, first-served basis with entry bracelets issued at 3 p.m. Saturday. Go to emeraldqueen.com for more information.
Noon Years Eve Family Dance Party starting at 11 a.m. at Markee Cafe & Wine Bar. There will be activities, food, a family dance party, photo booth and fun at 5275 Olympic Drive NW, No. 101, Gig Harbor. Tickets are $25. Go to tinyurl.com/gthvafh to get tickets.
Sunday
Resolution Run Series 5k/ 5 Mile All races are chip-timed on USATF certified courses. 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Jan. 1. Steilacoom High School, 54 Sentinel Drive, Steilacoom. $22 registration, $30 day of race. 253-370-8316, bit.ly/2hFj86K
