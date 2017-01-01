Things to do: Polar Bear Plunge, Zoo Lights and more

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close Pause

2:24 WR John Ross talks after Peach Bowl loss to Alabama

2:19 Coming in 2017: Spectacular views of Puget Sound from elevated bike and pedestrian bridge

2:45 Pete Carroll: Whatever Seahawks discipline for Richard Sherman would have already happened

4:38 QB Jake Browning talks after Peach Bowl loss to Alabama

3:45 Chris Petersen discusses loss to Alabama in Peach Bowl

4:04 Russell Wilson thinks Seahawks' offense 'is not that far away'

2:10 DL Elijah Qualls discusses Peach Bowl loss to Alabama

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake