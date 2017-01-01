Things to do: Polar Bear Plunge, Zoo Lights and more

Sunday
Polar Bear Plunge 11:30 a.m. Cub Plunge; noon adult/family plunge, Jan. 1. Point Defiance Board Launch, 5912 N. Waterfront Drive, Point Defiance Park, Tacoma. Free. genea@tacomaparks.com
Zoo Lights aglow with more than a half-million lights. 5-9 p.m. through Jan. 1. Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma. $5-$10. 253-591-5337, pdza.org
Fantasy Lights drive-through light display with nearly 300 displays, 5:30-9 p.m. through Jan. 1. Spanaway Park, 15320 Breseman Blvd. SW, $14 per vehicle, $45 per bus with 24 or more capacity. co.pierce.wa.us/index.aspx?nid=1253
The International Exhibition of Sherlock Holmes interactive experience. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Jan. 8. Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N., Seattle. General admission plus $9 add-on. pacificsciencecenter.org
Lemay-America’s Car Museum Exhibits: “Tools of the Trade — Powering the Working Class” tells the story of the steadfast work vehicles that formed the backbone of American commerce in the first half of the 20th century. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. 2702 E. D St., Tacoma. $18 adults; $16 seniors, military; $14 students; $10 ages 6-12; free for children 5 and younger. 253-779-8490, lemaymuseum.org
manderson@thenewstribune.com
