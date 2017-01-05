The Time Jumpers will help Bremerton theater’s capital campaign

Admiral Theatre anniversary event
What: The Admiral Theatre in Bremerton will celebrate its 75th anniversary in May. As part of the celebration, the Admiral Theatre Foundation is holding a $1.2 million capital campaign. The money will go to renovations at the theater. The 1942 Art Deco movie house was renovated in 1997 for $4.2 million and now hosts more than 100 events a year. This show is part of the effort to raise funds for the theater.
When: 8-10 p.m. Jan. 14.
Where: Admiral Theatre, 515 Pacific Ave., Bremerton.
The show: Highlighting the evening will be a performance by The Time Jumpers. This western swing band features Vince Gill, Kenny Sears, Ranger Doug Green and Paul Franklin. What began as an informal jam session at the Grand Ole Opry has become a must-see show each Monday at the Nashville venue. The current group includes 10 members, each a master of their instrument. The other members are Brad Albin, Larry Franklin, Andy Reiss, Joe Spivey, Jeff Taylor and Billy Thomas. The group has received two Grammy nominations, as well as awards from the Association of Western Artists and Western Music Assocation for its music.
Tickets: $60-$200.
Information: admiraltheatre.org.
Jeffrey P. Mayor, jmayor@thenewstribune.com
