Events for the week ahead: Jazz LIVE with Overton Barry, travel poster art exhibit, Puyallup Home & Remodeling Show and more

Sunday
Jazzed up
Playing with musical sophistication while being the consummate entertainer, Overton Berry has been playing the piano for more than 60 years. See him and his ensemble in this month’s installment of Jazz LIVE concert series at Marine View Church, 8469 Eastside Drive NE, Tacoma. The free to all ages concert is at 5 p.m. Sunday. marineviewpc.org.
Tuesday – Jan. 15
Neverland found
Winner of the Audience Choice Award for Best Musical, the Broadway hit “Finding Neverland” tells the story behind the Peter Pan. It is making a stop at the Paramount Theatre, 901 Pine St., Seattle, opening Tuesday and running through Jan. 15. Make it a night at the theater and get your tickets starting at $30. Go to stgpresents.org for show times.
Friday – Sunday
Spring forward
With everything for the home remodeler and gardener, the Puyallup Home & Remodeling Show is the place to go. It features exhibitors demonstrating the latest in building, decorating and improvement techniques, plus Northwest experts presenting home ideas for the new year. Come out to the Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. Hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $8 adults, $7 seniors and military, and free for children 17 and younger.
Saturday – Sunday
Wedding bells
If you’re planning a wedding this year, make plans to check out the Tacoma Wedding Expo this weekend. See and try on hundreds of gowns, meet wedding vendors and professionals all in one place, The Tacoma Dome. Hours are 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $16, discounts are available at bridesclub.com/Tacoma-Wedding-Expo.
Friday (Jan. 6) – Sunday
Sing the Sound
Get your Austrian garb out, warm up your vocal chords and get ready to join in the Singalong Sound of Music hosted by the 5th Avenue Theatre, 1308 Fifth Ave., Seattle. Hosted by Richard Gray and Kirsen deLohr Helland, the event will include a costume contest and, of course, a full audience participation singing the classics of the movie. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday (Jan. 6), 1:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $30. Go to 5thavenue.org for information.
Saturday – Feb. 18
World vision
Celebrating the “Golden Age of Travel” from 1910-1959, the new exhibit “The Art of Travel Posters of the 1920s, ’30s and Beyond” opens at the Handford Gallery in the Tacoma Public Library, 1101 Tacoma Ave. S., Tacoma. Join a gallery talk at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the library for more in-depth look at the 36 posters on display span 1925-1960. The exhibit will continue through Feb. 18. For information, call 253-295-2001.
Wednesday
Zany Brainy
YouTube sensation Miranda Sings (Colleen Ballinger-Evans) brings her zany, live comedy show to the stage at the Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. With a touring business, gaming app, a New York Times No. 1 best-selling book, “Self Help,” and comedy special under her belt, her 8 p.m. show Wednesday is sure to please. Tickets are $39.50 and available at 253-591-5894 or broadwaycenter.org.
Saturday
Prairie views
Chris Thile, a longtime guest and highly acclaimed musician, has taken over the helm of A Prairie Home Companion from the show’s creator, Garrison Keillor. Thile, hailing from Portland, is on tour with the public radio show and is coming to the Paramount Theatre, 901 Pine St., Seattle. See him at 2:45 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $31-$61 and available at 800-745-3000 or stgpresents.org.
