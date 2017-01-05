Things to do: Writing workshop, Paint & Sip in DuPont, music, and bread making

Thursday
Reading for Writers: Fiction group designed for writers or those with some writing experience. Includes writing exercises working on “The Making of a Story: A Norton Guide to Creative Writing by Alice LaPlante. 7 p.m. Thursday. King’s Books, 218 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma. 253-272-8801
Paint & Sip with The Merlot Canvas Create a painting, drink some wine or coffee and enjoy others company. $35 covers all supplies and instructions. 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday. Forza Coffee Company, 1520 Wilmington Drive, DuPont. 253-301-3925
Friday
Teen Writing Group all types of writing welcome including short stories, fanfiction, poetry and more, 4 p.m., Yelm Timberland Library, 210 Prairie Park St., 360-458-3374
Thursday — Sunday
Peter White 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Sunday, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, 2033 Sixth Ave., Seattle. Tickets are $33.50 at jazzalley.com
Saturday
Heritage Skills Workshop - Bread Making for ages 16 and older. 10 a.m.-noon, Jan. 7, Fort Nisqually Living History Museum, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma. $25. metroparkstacoma.org
