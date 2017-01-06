Things to do: Puyallyup home show, “Rocky Horror Show” in Lakewood, orienteering and more

Friday-Sunday
Puyallup Home & Remodeling Show 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. $7-$8. puyalluphomeshow.net
Friday
Lakewood Playhouse — “The Rocky Horror Show” 8 p.m. Friday. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. SW, Lakewood. $22-$30. 253-588-0042, lakewoodplayhouse.org
Singalong 5th Avenue Theatre, 1308 Fifth Ave., Seattle. Hosted by Richard Gray and Kirsen deLohr Helland. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday, 1:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $30. Go to 5thavenue.org
Saturday
Lakewood Parks and Rec Navigation Orienteering Training With a map, a compass and a mission, find all of the checkpoints (control markers) on your map in the least amount of time, relying on your own wits. Go solo or with a group. 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Fort Steilacoom Park, 8714 87th Ave. SW, Lakewood. $17 advance, $20 day of. cascadeoc.org/event/winter-series-wiol-5
manderson@thenewstribune.com
