Things to do: Tacoma wedding expo, exhibit opening at Tacoma Public Library, live music and comedy

Saturday
Handford Gallery Exhibit: “The Art of Travel: Travel Posters of the 1920s, 30s and Beyond.” Opening reception and talk: 1:30 p.m. On display through Feb. 18. Tacoma Public Library, 1102 Tacoma Ave. S., Tacoma. Free. 253-295-2001, tacomalibrary.org.
A Prairie Home Companion with Chris Thile 2:45 p.m. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $31-$61. stgpresents.org
Jazzbones 2803 Sixth Ave., Tacoma, Ayron Jones and The Way 8:30 p.m., $9-$14. 253-396-9169
The Swiss 1904 S. Jefferson, Tacoma, Kryboys 9 p.m., $8. 253-572-2821
B Sharp Coffee House 706 Opera Alley, Tacoma, Brett “Bad Blood” Benton, blues, 8 p.m., $7. 253-292-9969
Saturday — Sunday
Tacoma Wedding Expo 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St., Tacoma. $16. 253-272-3663, Ticketmaster
Tacoma Comedy Club, Colun Moulton 10:30 p.m. Saturday; 8 p.m. Sunday. 933 Market St., Tacoma. $15-$20. 253-282-7203, tacomacomedyclub.com
