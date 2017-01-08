Things to do: 30 Americans community festival, Jazz Live with Overton Berry Ensemble, music and more

Sunday
30 Americans Free Community Festival Celebrate the exhibit “30 Americans” with art-making, music and performances. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tacoma Art Museum, 1701 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. Free. 253-272-4258, tacomaartmuseum.org
White River Valley Museum exhibit: “Women of Work: Uniforms & Work Wear, 1910-2010” Women in the workplace held to different standards, as displayed in dress. Jan. 8-June 18. 6-8 p.m. first Thursdays. 918 H St. SE, Auburn. $5 adults, $2 children and seniors. Free first Thursday and third Sunday of the month. 253-288-7433. wrvmuseum.org
Jazz LIVE at Marine View with The Overton Berry Ensemble Marine View Presbyterian Church, 8469 Eastside Drive NE, Tacoma. 5-7 p.m. Admission free to all ages. 253-229-9206, marineviewpc.org
B Sharp Coffee House 706 Opera Alley, Tacoma, Belly Dance Revue, 7 p.m. No cover. 253-292-9969
Dawson’s Bar and Grill 5443 South Tacoma Way, Tacoma, Tim Hall Band open jam session 8 p.m. 253-476-1421
