U2 coming to CenturyLink Field in Seattle on 2017 summer tour

1:54 The 2017 Tacoma Wedding Expo Pause

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia

9:24 Seahawks RB Thomas Rawls: "I'm just a kid from Flint with a lot of heart and toughness"

3:01 Bonney Lake's Brandon Kaylor, Curtis' Alex Stuart highlight Gut Check wrestling tournament

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

2:34 Richard Sherman back at a Seahawks podium, not for too long but happily

2:13 Annie Wright will break tradition, add boys high school

5:23 Gregg Bell and Dave Boling on how the Seahawks restore themselves in the playoffs

1:24 Card shark seniors eager to still play at UP center