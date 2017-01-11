Entertainment

Things to do: Metro Parks public meeting, local poetry reading, Judy Collins in Seattle and more

By Mary Anderson

Staff writer

Thursday

Public Meeting Restrooms to be added to W.W. Seymour Botanical Conservatory in Tacoma’s Wright Park If unable to attend the meeting and would like more information, call Kristi Evans at 253-305-1054 or email kristie@tacomaparks.com. 6-8 p.m. Metro Parks Tacoma, 4702 S 19th St., Tacoma. Free. 253-305-1092, metroparkstacoma.org

Ann Tweedy and Carol Guess Poetry reading, 7 p.m., King’s Books, 218 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma. 253-272-8801

Thursday —Sunday

Judy Collins opening artist Ari Hest. Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, 2033 Sixth Ave., Seattle. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday with tickets at $55. Go to jazzalley.com for more information

Broadway Center on the Road - East Tacoma Featuring:Leanne Trevalyan, Billy Stoops and Forest Beutel. 7:30 p.m. LeMay Marymount Event Center, 325 152nd St., Tacoma. $12. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org

Friday

Dwight Yoakam 8 p.m. Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle. $39.50-$59.50. 206-467-5510, stgpresents.org

Tacoma Weavers’ Guild monthly program; Sewing Purses, Bags and Totes with Patti Schmidt. 10-11 a.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 7410 S. 12th St., Tacoma. Free. tacomaweaversguild.org

