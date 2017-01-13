Events for the week ahead: Dog cluster show in Puyallup, backcountry film festival in Tacoma, comedy, live music and more

Saturday
Happy birthday Elvis
It’s going to be a night of everything Elvis at the annual Elvis Birthday Bash Saturday at the Capital Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. Robert Washington, the world champion Elvis impersonator, will perform, and there will be a screening of the film “Almost Elvis.” The evening begins at 7:30 p.m. with the movie screening followed by the concert at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 and are available online and at the box office; olympiafilmfestival.org.
Sunday
Race, prejudice in 1960s
The Broadway Center for the Performing Arts’ Film Focus Series highlights the works of Spencer Tracy when it presents “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” at 3 p.m. Sunday. The classic film delves into the prejudices and views on race in the 1960s. Come out to Theatre on the Square, 905 Broadway, Tacoma. Tickets are $12. Go to broadwaycenter.org for information.
Saturday-Monday
Dogs will show off
It’s all about the dogs and, of course, dog lovers at the Western Washington Dog Show Cluster at the Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. It features three American Kennel Club all-breed shows, obedience and rally trials plus group and specialty shows. The free event is 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Monday. Enter at the Blue Gate. More information at bit.ly/2jg92aT.
Friday (Jan. 13) — Sunday
Laughing with Steve-O
Best known for his crazy stunts on “Jackass,” Steve-O has since become a New York Times bestselling author, standup comedian and actor. He will be performing at the Tacoma Comedy Club, 933 Market St., Tacoma through Sunday. Showtimes are 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Friday (Jan. 13), 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $22 at tacomacomedyclub.com.
Wednesday
Winter in backcountry
For all you outdoor lovers, join the Tacoma Mountaineers for an evening of short films at its Backcountry Film Festival from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday. The films highlight and celebrate the human-powered outdoor experience in winter snowsports. The free event is at the Tacoma Mountaineers, 2302 N. 30th St., Tacoma. RSVP at 513-264-4363 or anniegraeter@gmail.com.
Sunday
Brass and reed
Join Brass Unlimited to experience the “Sounds of Brass” annual concert. The free performance will feature clarinet soloist Cindy Renander, plus music selections from Beethoven, Prokofiev, Mahler and Ravel. It is at 3 p.m. Sunday at Tacoma Community College, 6501 S. 19th St., Tacoma. For information, go to brassunlimited.org.
Friday (Jan. 13) — Sunday
Hear Judy Collins
Iconic performer, activist and author Judy Collins has been performing since the 1960s with a 50-album body of work. She will be performing through Sunday at Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, 2033 Sixth Ave., Seattle. Opening her show will be Ari Hest, who recently released an album with Collins titled “Silver Skies Blue.” Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday with tickets at $55. Go to jazzalley.com for information.
Friday (Jan. 13)
Tacoma’s Vicci
Tacoma’s own singer/songwriter Vicci Martinez is firmly grounded in the tradition of acoustic rock. From her early days playing throughout the area to her stint on “The Voice” in 2011, she continues to write, sing and perform. She will be coming to the Tractor Tavern, 5213 Ballard Ave. NW, Seattle, for a 7:30 p.m. show Friday (Jan.13). The evening will include the music of Eric Tollefson and Kate Lynne Logan. Tickets are $16.50. Go to tractortavern.com for information.
