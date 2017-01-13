Entertainment

January 13, 2017 5:44 AM

Things to do: Poet Tod Marshal in Tacoma, Time Jumpers in Olympia, UP Library book sale and more

By Mary Anderson

Staff writer

Friday

Distinguished Writer Series with Poet Tod Marshal Plus open mic, 7 p.m., King’s Books, 218 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma. 253-272-8801

Real Art Tacoma 5412 South Tacoma Way, Tacoma. Live music with American Wrecking Co., Fallen Kings, Massacre at the Opera, Chamber 6 at 8 p.m. realarttacoma.com

The Time Jumpers Featuring Vince Gill, Kenny Sears, Ranger Doug Green and Paul Franklin 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13. Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $59-$79. 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org

Friday-Saturday

Friends of University Place Book Sale 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, University Place Library, 3609 Market Place W., 253-548-3307

Through Jan. 22

“Hard Travelin’ with Woody” A one-man multimedia play. 8 pm. Thursdays-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sundays. Knutzen Family Theatre, 3200 SW Dash Point Road, Federal Way. $15-$35. 253-661-1444, centerstagetheatre.com

Saturday

Coll Thrush Talks on book “Indigenous London,” 2 p.m., King’s Books, 218 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma. 253-272-8801

manderson@thenewstribune.com

Related content

Entertainment

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

A whiskey twist to a Monte Cristo sandwich

View more video

Entertainment Videos