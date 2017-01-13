Things to do: Poet Tod Marshal in Tacoma, Time Jumpers in Olympia, UP Library book sale and more

Friday
Distinguished Writer Series with Poet Tod Marshal Plus open mic, 7 p.m., King’s Books, 218 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma. 253-272-8801
Real Art Tacoma 5412 South Tacoma Way, Tacoma. Live music with American Wrecking Co., Fallen Kings, Massacre at the Opera, Chamber 6 at 8 p.m. realarttacoma.com
The Time Jumpers Featuring Vince Gill, Kenny Sears, Ranger Doug Green and Paul Franklin 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13. Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $59-$79. 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org
Friday-Saturday
Friends of University Place Book Sale 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, University Place Library, 3609 Market Place W., 253-548-3307
Through Jan. 22
“Hard Travelin’ with Woody” A one-man multimedia play. 8 pm. Thursdays-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sundays. Knutzen Family Theatre, 3200 SW Dash Point Road, Federal Way. $15-$35. 253-661-1444, centerstagetheatre.com
Saturday
Coll Thrush Talks on book “Indigenous London,” 2 p.m., King’s Books, 218 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma. 253-272-8801
